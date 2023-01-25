'Berlin to send tanks' and 'Hunt rules out tax cuts'
- Published
The Daily Telegraph reports that the West is to send nearly 200 tanks to Ukraine in a potential hammer blow for Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Military researcher Kirill Mikhailov said deliveries of tanks on that scale could "change the course of the war". The paper also says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing growing pressure to cut taxes this spring after figures revealed households paid an average of £821 more in taxes this financial year.
