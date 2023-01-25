Newspaper headlines: 'Berlin to send tanks' and 'Hunt rules out tax cuts'Published15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the West is to send nearly 200 tanks to Ukraine in a potential hammer blow for Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Military researcher Kirill Mikhailov said deliveries of tanks on that scale could "change the course of the war". The paper also says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing growing pressure to cut taxes this spring after figures revealed households paid an average of £821 more in taxes this financial year.Image caption, The Daily Mail says some Conservative MPs are arguing tax cuts are needed now to help balance the Treasury's books after the national debt hit £2.5tn.Image caption, The i reports that the chancellor was surprised by the spike in public borrowing, with a Treasury source telling the paper the amount was "way higher" than expected. It says Mr Hunt will tell MPs the Treasury cannot afford to cut taxes in the Budget.Image caption, The Times says the Office for Budget Responsibility told Mr Hunt it over-estimated the prospects for medium-term growth in the economy last year and it intends to revise its forecasts down. The paper says while any recession this year will be shorter than expected, the long-term prospects are bleaker.Image caption, Germany's expected announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine leads the Guardian's front page. It says the decision is likely to made public on Wednesday. The paper's main image is of actress Michelle Yeoh, who was nominated for best actress by the Oscars.Image caption, And the Financial Times reports that Berlin is also going to approve Poland's request to send some of its own Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Elsewhere, it says Eurostar trains are running more than a third empty during its morning peak because of delays caused by post-Brexit border arrangements.Image caption, The Daily Express says Mr Hunt's team is considering raising the state pension age 11 years earlier than originally planned. It reports the increase is currently set for 2046 but the Treasury wants it brought forward to 2035. The Centre for Ageing Better told the paper that the planned changes "should not be rushed".Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell as saying he cannot guarantee the public is being properly protected. Speaking after a report into failings that left a man who was wrongly assessed as "medium risk" free to kill Zara Aleena, Mr Russell said probation staff were overworked.Image caption, Some contestants taking part in a game show based on Netflix's Squid Game suffered frostbite while filming in the UK, the Sun says. Participants competing for a £3.7m prize spent hours in temperatures as low as -3C, the paper reports. Players told the Sun the experience felt "like a warzone" and contestants were "left in tears".Image caption, The Daily Star warns microchips in fridges, doorbells and laptops could mean Britons are being spied on.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.PACE SETTER: The best dance music for your morning runRESTLESS NIGHT?: Joe Wicks and Dr Matthew Walker discuss the importance of sleep