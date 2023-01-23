Newspaper headlines: Johnson loan claims and 'BGT pay war'Published6 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, BBC NewsImage caption, Photographs of Boris Johnson on a visit to Ukraine feature across several front pages - but there is also a focus on the claims the chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, helped the former prime minister secure a loan guarantee, weeks before Mr Johnson recommended him for the role. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Metro says Boris Johnson "popped up in war-torn Ukraine as yet another sleaze row erupts".Image caption, The Daily Express says Mr Johnson is back on the front line despite no longer being prime minister. The story goes on to report his pledge that Britain's backing for Ukraine would last "as long as it takes" to defeat Russian president Vladimir Putin. Mr Johnson said it was a "privilege" to show solidarity with the war-torn nation as he shrugged off questions over his finances in Kyiv, says the paper.Image caption, The Daily Mirror carries the headline "They still don't get it" as it dedicates its front page to the weekend's top political stories about the Tories. It mentions Boris Johnson's loan story as well as former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi reportedly having to settle a £4.8m tax bill. It also reminds its readers that prime minister Rishi Sunak was last week given a fixed-penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.Image caption, The Guardian reports both the Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi story on its front page. But its lead story says ministers are being accused of leaving a "record of failure and broken promises" as internal forecasts show the UK will be 15 years late in achieving its £1 trillion annual export target after being hit by Brexit.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says households will be paid to reduce their electricity use for the first time on Monday under plans being drawn up by the National Grid. It comes as temperatures are expected to drop to -2C, which could ramp up pressure on Britain's power network.Image caption, The i says energy firms are hitting back at plans for to stop them forcibly installing prepayment meters if people cannot afford to pay their bills. The paper says that the UK's biggest gas and electricity suppliers claim that without the meters, unpaid debts will build up that will have to be recouped from customers' bills through higher charges.Image caption, The Times leads on an investigation from the paper which claims that more than 40 British universities have collaborated with institutions linked to malign activities in China. It says they have partnered with bodies connected to the Uighur genocide, nuclear weapons development, espionage, defence researching or hacking.Image caption, The Daily Mail says people in the UK are more dependent on the state than ever before. Some 36 million people are getting more from the government than they pay in tax, according to a study by think tank Civitas. The Mail says this is up from 24 million, or two-fifths of households when Tony Blair was prime minister from 1997 to 2007.Image caption, The Sun claims Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are reportedly refusing to sign new contracts as newcomer judge Bruno Tonioli is set to be paid the same as them. It comes as filming of the new series of the long-running talent shows starts on Monday.Image source, BBC Image caption, And the Daily Star focuses comments by the chairman of Tesco that some food firms may be using inflation as an excuse to hike prices further than necessary.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.PACE SETTER: The best dance music for your morning runRESTLESS NIGHT?: Joe Wicks and Dr Matthew Walker discuss the importance of sleep