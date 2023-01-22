Newspaper headlines: King's 'coronation treat' and Zahawi tax 'error'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Sunday Express leads on King Charles hoping his coronation in May will lift the nation following the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis. Charles is said to be viewing the three-day event as an opportunity to get people in the UK to "get involved and celebrate in their own way." The story goes on to mention Charles's son Prince Harry, by saying it is still not clear whether he will attend.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph also leads on King Charles's coronation as more details have been released about the event in May. The papers says the king is to put refugees and the NHS at the heart of a diverse coronation to reflect modern and multicultural Britain. There will also be a Coronation Choir of amateur singers who represent the nation's diversity, including some deaf and LGBTQ+ singers. A virtual choir will have voices from the different nations across the Commonwealth.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports claims BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson - weeks before the former prime minister then recommended him for the role. Both men deny any wrongdoing or conflict of interest. The main front page story is a dispatch by reporter Louise Callaghan from the trenches of Ukraine, where comparisons to the First World War are made.Image caption, The Observer reports Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, is battling to save his political career after admitting he reached a tax settlement with HMRC following an "error" over a controversial multi-million pound shareholding in the polling company YouGov. Mr Zahawi, who is now the Tory party chairman, said that the tax authority had concluded that he made a "careless but not deliberate" error.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror focuses on Prince Harry's memoir Spare and his dramatic claims that an Army instructor deliberately stalled an aircraft without warning during training. The paper has interviewed the instructor who is named in the book - ex-Sergeant Major Michael Booley - who dismisses the prince's claims and calls them a "fantasy". Elsewhere, the front page pits popstars Beyonce and Madonna in a "battle of the divas".Image caption, The Sun on Sunday describes the plans for May as a "coronation treat". However, its front page is dominated by claims that Prince Andrew may be hoping to overturn his multimillion pound settlement with his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre after her abuse case against a high profile US lawyer was dropped last year. This has not been confirmed by the Royal Family. Prince Andrew settled the civil case last year without making any admission of liability.Image caption, The Sunday People says a victim of ex-Met Police Officer David Carrick is planning to sue his police force. She says she suffered three years of abuse from Carrick, who is awaiting sentence on multiple charges of rape and sexual offences against 12 victims.Image caption, The Daily Star leads on reports that the younger generation may no longer enjoy eating biscuits with their cups of tea - unlike the older generations. It adds that Generation Z may instead opt for savoury foods such as samosas to dunk in the hot beverages.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.DRY JANUARY: How to make the tastiest alcohol-free cocktailsSECRET GENIUS: What tech is inside your bank card?