Newspaper headlines: 'Fine mess' for Rishi and coronation clothes change

Newspaper headlines: 'Fine mess' for Rishi and coronation clothes changePublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mirror leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak being issued with a fixed-penalty notice by the police after he posted a video clip of him being driven without wearing a seatbelt. The paper adds the PM has apologised - but points out he also received a fixed penalty notice over a Partygate Covid rules breach last year.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on Mr Sunak's fine for not wearing a seatbelt, as well as holidaymakers visiting Europe this summer being spared from long queues at the border after the EU delayed the rollout of fingerprint checks.Image caption, Rishi Sunak's fine also makes the front page of the Financial Times. But for its main story the FT focuses on the decision by Google's parent company Alphabet is to axe 12,000 staff. Another story on the front page says rat problems in people's kitchens could be fixed using facial recognition.Image caption, The Sun reports that King Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his coronation later this year. The paper says the monarch is expected to wear military uniform instead.Image caption, The Daily Express leads on banking campaigners calling for High Street branches to be saved from extinction after analysis suggesting they all could be shut within four years. The paper adds it is launching a crusade campaign to save the High Street. A picture story on front page asks who was behind the decision for King Charles to wear a dinosaur tie on a recent engagement.Image caption, The i shares a warning from headteachers to parents about keeping children at home during the seven upcoming school strikes in February and March. It adds 23,000 schools are expected to be affected across England and Wales after talks with the government failed. There is also concern about the walkouts affecting mock A-level and exam season.Image caption, The Times leads on former health secretary Sajid Javid saying that charging for GP appointments and A&E could help the NHS with its crisis. The paper reports that he also says that without radical and controversial reform, the principles of the NHS "cannot survive much longer". The front page also contains a snippet of an interview with Kemi Badenoch, the minister for women and equalities, as she talks about gender self-identification.Image source, BBC Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page focuses on Labour MP Rosie Duffield claiming her party has a "woman problem" and that she was jeered by male colleagues in the Commons. The Canterbury MP has backed the government's move to block Scotland's proposed reforms to make it easier for people in Scotland to change their legally recognised gender.Image caption, The Guardian's front page claims Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative's party chair, has agreed to pay a penalty to HMRC as part of a seven figure settlement over his tax affairs. The paper says it has been told about his payment - although Mr Zahawi's spokesperson was asked repeatedly and did not either confirm or deny the claims.Image caption, The Daily Star takes a different direction with his front page as it looks at aging potentially being reversed with sound therapy, particularly by using low-frequency sound waves.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.DRY JANUARY: How to make the tastiest alcohol-free cocktailsSECRET GENIUS: What tech is inside your bank card?