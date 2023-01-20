Newspaper headlines: 'Inflation corner turned' and levelling up anger

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph has a slightly different take on Mr Bailey's remarks, instead headlining on his warning that "a recession is still on the cards" in the UK this year. There is also a report on Mr Sunak's suggestion that only "idiots" would fail to understand why he could not cut taxes to boost the economy. He was speaking in Morecambe, Lancashire, after levelling up funding was announced for a second Eden Project there. Cartoonist Matt Pritchett follows this saga up with a scene of a fictional boardroom, in which a boss tells employees the government has given the company £50m to find out what levelling up "actually means".