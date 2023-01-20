Newspaper headlines: 'Inflation corner turned' and levelling up anger

Newspaper headlines: 'Inflation corner turned' and levelling up angerPublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, For a second consecutive day, the Daily Mail's front page is dedicated to urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to cut taxes. This time, the paper's push is a result of Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey predicting inflation could fall rapidly this year if energy prices do too. An image of a triumphant Andy Murray - which appears in a number of Friday's papers - sits beside the lead story, after the tennis player made it through to the third round of the Australian Open.Image caption, "We are winning [the] inflation battle" is the Daily Express's take on what it calls Mr Bailey's "optimistic" cost of living crisis report. The paper describes his assessment that there could be a "rapid fall in the rate from late spring" as "the most optimistic assessment since the spike" began. Elsewhere is a photo of American actor Alec Baldwin, who is due to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph has a slightly different take on Mr Bailey's remarks, instead headlining on his warning that "a recession is still on the cards" in the UK this year. There is also a report on Mr Sunak's suggestion that only "idiots" would fail to understand why he could not cut taxes to boost the economy. He was speaking in Morecambe, Lancashire, after levelling up funding was announced for a second Eden Project there. Cartoonist Matt Pritchett follows this saga up with a scene of a fictional boardroom, in which a boss tells employees the government has given the company £50m to find out what levelling up "actually means".Image caption, "Level up, up and away" is the Metro's main headline, in reference to Mr Sunak using a private jet on Thursday to promote the second round of levelling up funding in various parts of the country - including Morecambe. Critics tell the paper the trips "wasted money and made a mockery of the government's jet zero pledge". The film Avatar being largely snubbed in this year's Bafta nominations also gets a top slot.Image caption, The Guardian leads on its own analysis, which suggested that Tory constituencies were awarded "significantly more money" from the government's £4bn levelling up fund "than areas with similar levels of deprivation". The revelation could "provoke further fury" at the PM, the paper warns. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation is the paper's second story, with an image of the outgoing leader from her press conference on Thursday.Image caption, "Fuming" Conservatives in the north of England and the Midlands is how the i sums up anger at Mr Sunak following his levelling up announcement. Its main focus, though, is an exclusive report which claims the "EU wants [Sir Keir] Starmer to become prime minister". It comes as the Labour leader is in Davos at the World Economic Forum, for the first time, mixing with some of the world's most influential leaders and businesses. "I cannot wait for Starmer... he is quietly building trust [in Brussels]," one Dutch MEP tells the paper.Image caption, Like others, the Financial Times covers the resignation of Ms Ardern, who told a press conference on Thursday she no longer had "enough in the tank" to do her job justice. The paper's front page also features a report on central banks - on both sides of the Atlantic - vowing to "stay the course" on interest rates in a bid to tame high inflation.Image caption, Claims that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to extend the 5p cut to the price of petrol and diesel for another year sit on the front of the Times. The paper says it has been told that Mr Hunt is "minded to extend the reduction in his Spring Budget should the public finances allow". The same image of Mr Murray celebrating after making it through to the next round of the Australian Open makes its third and final appearance, too.Image caption, "No one is above the law" is the Sun's take on Mr Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The paper carries an image of the actor in a scene from Rust, the film he was making when the fatal shooting took place. A lawyer for Ms Hutchins' family said her husband was "comforted" by the charges, the Sun says.Image caption, A different story entirely leads the Daily Star - its interview with an Elvis Presley impersonator who the paper says found fame after previously appearing on the Star's own front page. The singer, a bus driver called Dave Black, has just released his first single on Spotify, the paper tells its readers.