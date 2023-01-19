Newspaper headlines: 'Kate's brave face' and 'biggest NHS strikes ever'

Image caption,

There is bad news for the US dollar on the front page of the Financial Times, which reports a "seven-month low" for the US currency - "one of the steepest since the aftermath of the global financial crisis". A large image of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellow and China's vice-premier Lin He sits above, following a meeting between the pair in Zurich on Tuesday. Beijing has said it would "welcome" a visit by Ms Yellen, the paper notes.