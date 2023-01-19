Newspaper headlines: 'Kate's brave face' and 'biggest NHS strikes ever'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A photograph of the Princess of Wales during a visit to a London school sits atop the Metro's front page - and proves popular with a number of other papers too. "Kate puts on a brave face" is how the Metro describes the royal, following the fallout from the publication of her brother-in-law Prince Harry's memoir. There is also a large image of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who the paper nicknames "Mister Coffee Bean", following a video that the Treasury released on Wednesday of Mr Hunt explaining inflation using coffee cups.Image caption, "Kate's class" is the Daily Mirror's take on the royal's school visit, though the paper's main focus is a report on "out of touch" remarks made by former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke about nurses. The Conservative MP's comments, suggesting that nurses using food banks were not budgeting properly, were branded "disgusting" by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union.Image caption, The Daily Mail carries the same image of Kate but leads on a story about Mr Hunt being warned by some Tory MPs to reduce taxes in a "slimmed down" statement, planned for 15 March. But the chancellor has already told doubters that "public finances will be no better [then] than they were in November" when he raised taxes to a "post-war record", the paper says.Image caption, The same photograph of Kate sits next to the Telegraph's main report, in which Sir James Dyson, founder of the Dyson technology empire, brands the government's economic approach "short-sighted" and "stupid". In more royal news, the paper has a slot for King Charles's decision to divert Crown Estate profits from offshore wind farms to the UK economy. Elsewhere, it is reported that teachers from Rishi Sunak's alma mater, Winchester College, are to become the first from a public school to join the upcoming strikes.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with what it calls the King's "£250m gift to the nation". The monarch has reportedly asked the government to ensure the extra money is used for "wider public good" and "benefits the country", it reports. His daughter-in-law Kate features on the same page, with the paper describing her school visit as "child's play".Image caption, An "unprecedented joint strike", which could "grind hospitals to a halt", is how the Guardian describes the 6 February industrial action planned by nurses and ambulance staff. The paper says health service bosses are "hugely concerned" about the coordinated strikes, and believe they could be "the biggest the NHS has ever seen". There is also a report on the helicopter crash in Ukraine, which killed at least 14 people on Tuesday, including the Ukrainian interior minister Denys Monastyrsky.Image caption, The i similarly looks ahead to what it describes as the NHS's "biggest day" of strikes next month, but predominantly focuses on the energy prepayment meter scandal. For a second consecutive day, its lead story looks at the effect on the "poorest families". New data, obtained by the paper, reportedly suggests that warrants obtained by energy companies to force entry into customers' homes "are waved through in large batches without scrutiny".Image caption, Another key story sits at the centre of the Times's Thursday offering, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak being accused of failing to fairly enact the government's levelling up policy. The paper says the south-east of England will be "handed more regeneration money today than the north-east, Yorkshire and the West Midlands". There is also an image of a worried-looking Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, who the Times says "looked close to tears" after she heard about the fatal helicopter crash while in Davos.Image caption, "Let us eat cake" is the Daily Star's response to an article in the Times yesterday, in which Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, said sweet treats should not be brought into offices. Downing Street says "we should ignore" the advice, the Star writes - and the paper has printed a picture of former PM Boris Johnson holding a birthday cake alongside the story. "Now who wants a Krispy Kreme?" the paper playfully asks.Image caption, There is bad news for the US dollar on the front page of the Financial Times, which reports a "seven-month low" for the US currency - "one of the steepest since the aftermath of the global financial crisis". A large image of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellow and China's vice-premier Lin He sits above, following a meeting between the pair in Zurich on Tuesday. Beijing has said it would "welcome" a visit by Ms Yellen, the paper notes.Image caption, An on-air prank involving Gary Lineker leads The Sun for a second day running, this time including an exclusive interview with "notorious prankster" Dan Jarvis, who has claimed responsibility. On Tuesday, sexual noises interrupted live BBC coverage of an FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool. Jarvis told the paper he snuck into Wolves's Molineux stadium a day before kick-off and used double-sided tape to stick a mobile phone to a 7ft wall on set. He then changed the ringtone so that when it was called, sexual noises would be heard live on TV.