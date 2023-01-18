Newspaper headlines: 'Worst day for strikes' and 'bonfire of EU laws'Published48 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Strike hell" is how the Metro describes the various walkouts happening in the UK on 1 February. Action by rail workers, university lecturers, teachers and civil servants "will bring the country to a standstill", the paper reports, adding in a bold headline that the general attitude of unions seems to be "one out all out". Elsewhere there is a large image of the new host of reality television show Love Island, Maya Jama, who made her debut on Monday.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also addresses next month's strike action, accusing teachers in particular of refusing to put in place contingency measures "that could limit the impact of staff walkouts". The paper's main story, however, is about an alleged bid by Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch to ensure parents and faith leaders are not "criminalised" for having conversations with transgender children about conversion therapy. A ban on trans conversion therapy was confirmed in the Commons on Tuesday.Image caption, The 1 February strikes are described by the i as the "largest" the UK has faced since 1979. Meanwhile, Business Secretary Grant Shapps has warned MPs that action must be taken to prevent hundreds of thousands of families being forced onto energy prepayment meters, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on the NHS strikes, calling health officials "idiotic" for refusing nurses a fair pay deal while offering agency staff "£40 an hour" if they continue working. The move has "sparked fury", the paper writes, as members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union prepare to strike on Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a slot for British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe who has entered the race to buy Manchester United FC - a story that appears on numerous front pages.Image caption, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United also features in the Times' Wednesday offering. The paper largely focuses on other stories of the day, including a report on Tory MPs allegedly being encouraged to replace the much-used phrase "levelling up" with "stepping up" or even "gauging up". A large image of the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the centrepiece of the front page, though, after she was detained by police at a protest in Germany.Image caption, A different image of Ms Thunberg being detained by police can be seen on the Guardian's front page. But the paper's main focus is MPs' anger at the Metropolitan Police for allowing serial rapist and former officer David Carrick "to be shielded from the sack despite multiple warnings of his abuse". Cross-party MPs have called for officers who took no action against Carrick to also be fired, it writes, despite the police watchdog announcing it had no plans to investigate how he went "undetected".Image caption, Stripping Carrick, the "racist PC", of his £22,000 pension is how the Daily Mail believes the government should respond to the revelations. The disgraced former officer could keep his entire state-funded pension because he "committed his appalling crimes while off duty", the paper writes. Elsewhere there is a nod to Ken Bruce, whose departure from BBC Radio 2 after 31 years was announced on Tuesday.Image caption, As the nurses' strike gets underway, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) leader Pat Cullen appears on the front page of the Daily Express, saying she is "begging" for the government to reach a pay deal with NHS staff. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to ditch some 4,000 EU laws, and deliver a post-Brexit boom for the UK, sits front and centre. Meanwhile, the BBC's Ken Bruce gets another front page slot.Image caption, "Match of the Wahey" is the Sun's lead headline, referring to a prank on Tuesday night that saw sexual noises interrupt live BBC coverage of an FA Cup match. Moaning was heard while Gary Lineker presented the third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool, which was later discovered to be the result of a mobile phone taped to the back of the set. The BBC issued an apology for the incident but Lineker said that as far as pranks go, he thought it was a "good one".Image caption, Wednesday's Financial Times paints an optimistic picture of the world's economy in 2023, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly predicting an improvement in the second half of the year and into 2024. It comes as a result of China dropping Covid controls, the US launching a green investment boom and western Europe adjusting to the war in Ukraine, the paper writes.Image caption, A different story altogether sits on the Daily Star's front page, with a Republican congressman accusing US President Joe Biden of covering up "hundreds" of UFO sightings. "Huge if true" is how the paper describes the claims. There is also some breaking news in the UK, it playfully writes, referring to the cold weather.