Newspaper headlines: 'Monster of the Met' and 'slapdown for Sturgeon'

"Met officer admits to brutal campaign of rape and terror", is how the Guardian sums up the scandal surrounding a Metropolitan Police officer who has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick was found to have sent some of his victims selfies in his uniform while at work, among other "shocking revelations", the paper writes. It also looks at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to block Scotland's gender recognition law.

The Telegraph focuses on the Met's admission that it "failed" the public by allowing Carrick to be in its ranks. In a statement, the force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said Carrick "abused women in the most disgusting way" - and apologised. Elsewhere, the paper looks at Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's reaction to her gender bill being blocked by the UK. Cartoonist Matt Pritchett also looks ahead to teachers' strikes in England and Wales, set to take place next month and in March.

The Met's "nine chances to stop" Carrick is the focus of the Mirror's front page, as well as some others. The headline refers to multiple allegations brought against Carrick while he served as a police officer, and Met Commissioner Sir Mark's admission that the force had failed to apply "the same sense of ruthlessness to guarding our own integrity that we apply to confronting criminals".

The Daily Mail asks "how many more monsters" there are in uniform, pointing to the fact the Met is now investigating more than 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving about 800 of its officers. As well as a reference to what the paper describes as "Sunak's historic slapdown for Sturgeon's gender law", there is also a nod to Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, whose death was announced on Monday.

The wider Met investigation into hundreds of its own officers sits in the centre of the i's front page. Elsewhere, and alongside images of Mr Sunak and a worried-looking Ms Sturgeon, is the paper's report into a "constitutional clash" between the UK government and Scotland. The PM's "landmark decision" to block Holyrood's gender law sets up a potential "historic court battle" between two Union nations, it writes.

Using similar language as the Daily Mail, the Sun refers to Carrick as a "monster of the Met" and a "beast". On its website, the paper also carries an exclusive interview with his ex-partner. On a lighter note, the front page includes a report about West Ham footballer Declan Rice being identified as Arsenal's top summer transfer target.

Pointing a finger at the Met, the Daily Express asks how the force missed a "serial rapist in its ranks". The paper also reports that former PM Boris Johnson's upcoming memoir could make him as much as £6m. It was widely reported on Monday that Mr Johnson had signed a deal with publisher HarperCollins to detail his time at 10 Downing Street.

Focusing on other stories of the day, the Times looks at how the upcoming teachers' strikes in England and Wales "will hit millions of pupils". Teachers are "turning their backs" on children after 90% of union members voted to support industrial action, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, who has written a piece in the paper. There is also a report on how ill health among working-age people is costing the economy the equivalent of 7% of the UK's GDP, according to an analysis by the paper's own Health Commission.

The lead story on the Financial Times' front page is the continued rescue mission in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, after a Russian missile attack killed at least 40 people there on Sunday. An astonishing image shows a crane lifting pieces from the rubble of an apartment block destroyed in the blast.