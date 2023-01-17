Newspaper headlines: 'Monster of the Met' and 'slapdown for Sturgeon'

Image caption,

Focusing on other stories of the day, the Times looks at how the upcoming teachers' strikes in England and Wales "will hit millions of pupils". Teachers are "turning their backs" on children after 90% of union members voted to support industrial action, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, who has written a piece in the paper. There is also a report on how ill health among working-age people is costing the economy the equivalent of 7% of the UK's GDP, according to an analysis by the paper's own Health Commission.