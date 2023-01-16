Newspaper headlines: 'Pupils face online lessons' and 'fury' over police powers to halt protests

Newspaper headlines: 'Pupils face online lessons' and 'fury' over police powers to halt protestsPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Millions of children face a return to online lessons for the first time since lockdown when teachers are set to go on strike next month, the i says. Two teaching unions will announce the result of a ballot of their members on Monday. The paper reports ministers are expecting many schools will have no choice but to run lessons at home, with a government source telling the i that "online learning is better than no learning at all".Image caption, The Financial Times reports the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to use a constitutional "nuclear option" by blocking legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament last month that seeks to make it easier for people north of the border to legally change their gender. The paper speaks to three sources close to Downing Street discussions that say that is Mr Sunak's intention. It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer agreed on Sunday that 16-year-olds were too young to change their legal gender.Image caption, The Guardian writes civil liberty campaigners are outraged by powers to be given to the police to shut down protests before any disruption, under the prime minister's plans to crackdown on public order. The government wants to prevent guerrilla tactics used mainly by environmental protestors. Shami Chakrabarti, Labour peer and former Liberty director, said it could lead to giving the police a "blank cheque" to shut down dissent before it happened.Image caption, The Telegraph leads on a businessman being arrested on suspicion of terrorism over an alleged attempt to import radioactive uranium into the UK. Traces of the substance were discovered at Heathrow Airport last month. Police said the incident "does not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public".Image caption, "Call this a cure for NHS" asks the Daily Mail as it reports health experts hitting out at Labour leader Sir Keir's plan for the NHS under a Labour government. His proposals include patients being able to bypass GPs and refer themselves to specialists. The paper writes the plan could see specialists "inundated" and says "Dr Google" - self-diagnosing on the internet - could become a bigger problem.Image caption, The Times reports two in three people in a poll think the NHS offers a bad service, as it launches its own year-long inquiry into the future of health and social care in the UK.Image caption, "Senseless violence" headlines the Metro as it writes on the Metropolitan Police's appeal for information after a seven-year-old girl was shot and left with life-threatening injuries near Euston Station, London. Four other women and a girl were also injured in the attack at a church. It reports Supt Jack Rowlands saying "they were victims of a senseless act of violence".Image caption, The Daily Express writes the countryside is "under siege" in a rush to build large housing estates on rural land. 400,000 homes have planning permission on greenfield sites, according to the Campaign to Protect Rural England. The charity tells the paper "it is simply immoral to needlessly destroy the countryside".Image caption, The Mirror speaks to the mother of James Bulger - the two-year-old abducted and murdered by two 10-year-old boys in 1993. Denise Fergus tells the paper Justice Secretary Dominic Raab promised her his proposed parole overhaul would keep killer Jon Venables, who has since reoffended, in jail. She said Mr Raab told her it would be "two strikes and you stay in prison" meaning "Venables would never see the light of day".Image caption, "Harry envied Wills' sausage' headlines the Sun in its latest take on the fallout caused by Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, recounts during an incident Harry was made to feel less important than William as a child by getting one less sausage at breakfast. Mr Burrell said he could see the early rivalry between the brothers. The Sun says Harry is said to have asked the nanny "how come he [William] gets three? And I only get two?" Mr Burrell told the paper: "When I look back now, I think maybe I was glimpsing the dynamic at play."Image caption, A menacing devil covers the front of the Daily Star as it claims there is a surge in youngsters turning to Satanism.MARIE ANTOINETTE: A teenage queen's fate will set the country on fireSTRICTLY STAR: Dance pro Amy Dowden helps people surprise their family and friends with a spectacular routine