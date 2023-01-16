Newspaper headlines: 'Pupils face online lessons' and 'fury' over police powers to halt protests

Image caption,

"Harry envied Wills' sausage' headlines the Sun in its latest take on the fallout caused by Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, recounts during an incident Harry was made to feel less important than William as a child by getting one less sausage at breakfast. Mr Burrell said he could see the early rivalry between the brothers. The Sun says Harry is said to have asked the nanny "how come he [William] gets three? And I only get two?" Mr Burrell told the paper: "When I look back now, I think maybe I was glimpsing the dynamic at play."