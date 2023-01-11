Newspaper headlines: 'Workers face strike ban' and 'prince of sales'

Image caption,

Many of Wednesday's papers lead with government plans to bring in anti-strike legislation. The Metro labels the legislation a 'strike against strikes', reporting that ambulance, fire and rail staff could face the sack unless some stay at work during industrial action - if the laws are passed. Also on its front page is a story about Prince Harry leaving a hotel in New York accompanied by a bodyguard carrying a Glock gun pistol case. The prince was in the US city on Monday to promote his memoir Spare in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.