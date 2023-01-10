Newspaper headlines: 'No way back' says Harry and hope of strike breakthrough

Newspaper headlines: 'No way back' says Harry and hope of strike breakthroughPublished55 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many front pages are leading with reaction to Prince Harry's latest comments on his relationship with the Royal Family ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, 'Spare'. Excerpts of the autobiography were leaked last week before Tuesday's publication date. In his latest interview with US television, the Duke of Sussex ruled out moving back to the UK, saying "I don't think it's ever going to be possible," the Daily Mail reports. Sources have suggested that Prince William is so hurt and angered by his brother's accusations that he has "no appetite" to speak to him, the paper adds.Image caption, The interview also saw Harry cross his father's "red line" by calling his step-mother Camilla, the Queen Consort, "dangerous", the Sun reports. The paper says he also "scoffed" at calls for him to lose his title of duke. The claims, presenting Prince Harry's view of events, have so far not drawn a response from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace.Image caption, The Daily Express says friends and former aides of King Charles describe the monarch as "upset and saddened" by Harry's latest criticism of his wife.Image caption, The Metro, meanwhile, reports that Harry's popularity among the British public has fallen to a record low - 64% of Brits now carry a negative view of him, according to a YouGov poll.Image caption, Away from Prince Harry, the i newspaper reports on a potential breakthrough in the NHS pay dispute. A proposal to backdate next year's pay rise to this January could be enough to end strike action planned for later this month, the paper says.Image caption, But the Mirror reports on a union boss' claims Health Secretary Steve Barclay has told NHS staff to "work harder" if they want a pay rise. Unite's Onay Kasab describes Mr Barclay's comments as "an insult", the paper says.Image caption, The Times focuses on the pressures currently facing the NHS, including reports some patients could be treated in temporary cabins in hospital car parks to deal with overcrowded A&E departments. Mr Barclay has pledged £50m to pay for temporary buildings to create extra space and has acknowledged that patients' recent experiences have "not been acceptable", the paper says.Image caption, Britain is preparing to become the first country to send Western tanks to Ukraine, according to the Daily Telegraph. Defence sources have said the UK could supply President Zelensky with Challenger II - the British Army's main battle tank - to encourage other Western allies to follow suit and stop the war with Russia, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that scientists have detected a solar blast as powerful as a billion nuclear bombs which could cause electricity blackouts.Image caption, And the Financial Times reports that London and Brussels have secured a breakthrough in the row over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading relations. The UK and EU issued a joint statement proclaiming a tentative deal that would give Brussels access to the UK's IT systems for trade across the Irish Sea, the paper says.