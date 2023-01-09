Newspaper headlines: Harry interview reaction and 'US China fears'

Image caption,

A photo of two people embracing in the international arrival hall at Shanghai Airport in China is the lead image on the front page of the Financial Times, alongside a story about China reopening its borders to international visitors. China is also the key subject of the FT's lead story, although it's nothing to do with Covid. Based on an interview with a US Marine Corps lieutenant general, the article claims that the armies of the US and Japan are "rapidly integrating" their command structures and scaling up their joint operations in the face of "mounting Chinese assertiveness".