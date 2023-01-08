Newspaper headlines: 'Harry's Diana funeral guilt' and ' NHS pay boost'

Image caption,

Sunday's papers focus largely on the ongoing reaction to the Duke of Sussex's forthcoming book, Spare, which will be released on Tuesday. The Sunday Express has a lead image of a young Prince Harry mourning alongside his brother Prince William, his father King Charles and Earl Spencer at the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. It quotes the prince's comments in an interview with ITV during which he expressed guilt at only crying once at the event. The paper also quotes "security experts" as saying Prince Harry's claim of killing 25 Taliban members during his time in the Army puts his children in danger.