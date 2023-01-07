Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Harry's Taliban claims' and 'Chinese spy fears'

Image caption,

The Sun leads with "an exclusive" but from different period in Prince Harry's life. It claims that, when he was serving in the Army, the prince was allowed to leave an RAF base in Suffolk in 2011 just "after it was put in lockdown when random drug testers arrived". The article quotes his team as saying he needed to go to London on "urgent palace business", and adds there is no suggestion that Harry had taken any drugs while in the armed forces, or that he deliberately avoided the test.