Newspaper headlines: 'Harry spills secrets' as 'unions attack strike law'

Image caption, Most of Friday's front pages focus on mounting claims from leaked excerpts of Prince Harry's new memoir, which has been called "devastating" by The Times. It reports that Harry's "explosive" book could "make permanent the rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family". Picturing Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of a statue of Diana in 2021, the paper reports on "one of the most damaging passages of the book," where Harry says his brother knocked him to the ground during an argument about his wife, Meghan Markle.Image caption, The i says the UK monarchy is facing "its worst crisis for 30 years". According to the paper, Harry described his brother William as his "arch-nemesis" in what is the biggest royal split since the abdication of Edward VIII, and "most acute crisis since Charles and Diana separated".Image caption, A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, have been leaked. The Daily Express reports that commentators have said Prince Harry "sold his soul in return for big bucks", and he has "no chance of reconciliation with his family of 'unforgiveable' accusations".Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Star focuses on claims by Harry that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him. The paper pictures the two brothers wearing boxing gloves, and alluding to a boxing match it headlines: "Put your Dukes up!".Image caption, Referring to Harry's book title, Spare, the Daily Mail's lead says: "Oh spare us!". The paper says the world is "stunned" following the prince's "excruciating attacks on family". It reports that Harry's new book "unleashes jaw-dropping attacks," and pictures the prince on the front line in Afghanistan with the caption: "Astonishment as [Harry] declares: I killed 25 Taliban fighters".Image caption, "Please don't marry Camilla" is the Daily Telegraph's headline. Picturing King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with Harry in the middle, the paper says the Duke of Sussex claimed that he and Prince William "begged" their father not to marry Camilla, fearing he would have a "wicked stepmother".Image caption, The Sun pictures a young Harry, and focuses on his drug-taking. The paper reports that Harry said he took cocaine "several times" and smoked cannabis while he was a pupil at Eton College. The paper also reports on Harry's alleged "boast" as he writes in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.Image caption, "It's all over now" is the Daily Mirror's headline. Picturing the two royal brothers during Harry's first day at Wetherby School in 1989, the paper recounts some of the most reported claims from the prince's upcoming book, due to be published next Tuesday.Image caption, Looking away from altercations in the Royal Family, the Financial Times reports on Downing Street unveiling "anti-strike law" to enforce minimum levels of service in eight sectors, including the NHS. There have been warnings from the Trades Union Congress, the paper adds, as they say unions would "fight every step of the way".Image caption, The Guardian's lead focuses on reactions from unions following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan "to sack workers who break strike rules". Its second story is an exclusive from one of their US reporters, first published on Wednesday evening, which outlines excerpts from Harry's book.