Newspaper headlines: 'Harry spills secrets' as 'unions attack strike law'

Most of Friday's front pages focus on mounting claims from leaked excerpts of Prince Harry's new memoir, which has been called "devastating" by The Times. It reports that Harry's "explosive" book could "make permanent the rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family". Picturing Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of a statue of Diana in 2021, the paper reports on "one of the most damaging passages of the book," where Harry says his brother knocked him to the ground during an argument about his wife, Meghan Markle.