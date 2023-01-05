Newspaper headlines: 'PM's five pledges' and '£122m PPE unsafe for NHS'Published36 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Most front pages on Thursday look back to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech of 2023, which took place in London on Wednesday. In its lead, the Financial Times says Mr Sunak wanted to deliver "peace of mind" to a country confronted by a recession, strikes and a meltdown in the NHS.Image caption, Following Mr Sunak's speech, the Daily Express leads on his "five promises". The prime minister has pledged to "fix Britain", the paper reports, by focusing on halving inflation, growing the UK economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting times and stopping migrant boats, it adds.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads on the PM's speech, adding that Mr Sunak described his pledges as the people's priorities. The prime minister urged voters to "judge him at the ballot box", the paper reports, as Mr Sunak said "we will either have achieved them [pledges] or not". The Daily Mail also pictures writer Fay Weldon, who died at the age of 91.Image caption, Another political speech makes the Telegraph's lead as it looks ahead to Sir Keir Starmer's New Year address later. It says the Labour leader will vow that his party will not get the "big government chequebook out again". Mr Starmer will promise a plan for "a decade of national renewal", and say his party is ready to govern, the Telegraph adds.Image caption, The Daily Star is largely critical of Mr Sunak's speech, reporting that the prime minister's could not say when he plans to fix the NHS, cut debt and reduce immigration - "PM to fix the NHS.. can't say exactly when," the paper reports.Image caption, The Times also reports on Mr Sunak's, picturing the prime minister at his speech in east London yesterday. Mr Sunak told an audience the "people's priorities were the government's priorities" and there would be "no tricks, no ambiguity" in the path to deliver on the key policy pledges he laid out to the British public, the paper adds.Image caption, The Guardian leads with an exclusive report, which says "the UK government has accused a company linked to the Conservative peer Michelle Mone of supplying defective gowns that could have compromised the safety of patients had they been used in the NHS". The Department of Health and Social Care has alleged the gowns were rejected because they were not sterile, the paper adds. In its report the Guardian says Ms Mone has previously denied via her lawyers that she had any financial benefit from the company.Image caption, The i says the NHS will be sending patients to hotels "to ease bed blocking" amid growing pressures facing the health system. Three NHS authorities have signed deals to discharge patients to so called "care hotels", the paper reports. It adds that hotel stays are expected to average four weeks, until patients are well enough to go home or find a care home.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on the impact of ambulance waiting times on one specific family, as Minnie Rahman told the paper her dad died whilst waiting for an ambulance on Christmas Eve. Minnie refused to blame NHS staff, the paper reports, and she adds that "the government created this situation".Image caption, The Sun reports on an unlikely coincidence that took place on Christmas day in Peterborough. Lauren Conte, who was pregnant at the time, dressed up as "the Virgin Mary" to surprise her family, but her baby arrived early and she went into labour at her parents' home whilst wearing the costume, the paper says.WORD PLAY: Eight things you use every day but never knew their nameHAPPY VALLEY: Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Cawood for a third and final series