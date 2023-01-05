Newspaper headlines: 'PM's five pledges' and '£122m PPE unsafe for NHS'

Image caption,

The Guardian leads with an exclusive report, which says "the UK government has accused a company linked to the Conservative peer Michelle Mone of supplying defective gowns that could have compromised the safety of patients had they been used in the NHS". The Department of Health and Social Care has alleged the gowns were rejected because they were not sterile, the paper adds. In its report the Guardian says Ms Mone has previously denied via her lawyers that she had any financial benefit from the company.