Newspaper headlines: 'Must study maths until 18' as 'medics condemn PM'Published49 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Many of Wednesday's front pages look ahead to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech of the year. He will use the event to outline a new plan for all students to study mathematics until age 18, the Times reports. Mr Sunak is attempting "to seize control of the political agenda", the paper says. Its main picture is of the married British couple who died in a helicopter crash in Australia.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph describes Mr Sunak's "vision for Britain" as placing numeracy skills at its core. Looking ahead to the speech, the paper says Mr Sunak will announce that he wants the UK to rival the best education systems in the world.Image caption, As more train strikes are scheduled to take place in January, the Daily Express reports that a deal to bring "train strike misery" to an end is "within touching distance". In its lead story, the paper reports that Network Rail's chief negotiator "is confident union members will soon accept an offer on pay and conditions".Image caption, The Financial Times pictures mourners laying flowers in memory of Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine at a ceremony in Samara, Russia. Elsewhere, the paper reports No 10 admits that access to the NHS will be "very difficult" for some Britons this winter. But Downing Street added that Mr Sunak was confident the health service had the funding it needed, the paper says.Image caption, The Guardian reports that doctors have accused the prime minister of being "delusional" in his response to pressures within the NHS. The paper reports that doctors and opposition parties reacted with scorn, anger and disbelief to comments by the PM's official spokesperson, who "denied the NHS was in crisis". In its second top slot, the paper pictures thousands of people gathered in Santos, Brazil, for the funeral procession of the king of football, Pelé.Image caption, The Daily Mirror harshly criticises the Conservative government, claiming that 13 years of their leadership "broke our NHS". On Tuesday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Covid and the flu have put "massive pressure" on the NHS. But a spokesperson from Unison union says "years of neglect are to blame", the paper reports.Image caption, In its lead, the Daily Mail says MPs are warning against Covid-style curbs amid advice from health chiefs to those suffering from flu symptoms - wear masks. "Let's not return to face mask 'madness'", it says.Image caption, The i reports on efforts by UK health officials to identify any new Covid variants that may arise from those arriving into the country from China, which is experiencing a surge in the number of cases after relaxing rules. The paper reports that up to 2,000 Chinese nationals arriving at Heathrow each day will be tested for the virus.Image caption, The Sun reports on Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish being subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with his children. Jurors were told that one of the masked raiders threatened to stab the 37-year-old athlete in front of his children. Two defendants each deny two counts of robbery.Image caption, "Where's Rishi?", is the Daily Star's take on Wednesday with a mocked-up version of the game "Where's Wally?". Reporting on pressures faced by NHS workers, the paper says the prime minister is "nowhere to be seen".