Newspaper headlines: 'Must study maths until 18' as 'medics condemn PM'

Image caption,

The Guardian reports that doctors have accused the prime minister of being "delusional" in his response to pressures within the NHS. The paper reports that doctors and opposition parties reacted with scorn, anger and disbelief to comments by the PM's official spokesperson, who "denied the NHS was in crisis". In its second top slot, the paper pictures thousands of people gathered in Santos, Brazil, for the funeral procession of the king of football, Pelé.