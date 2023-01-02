Newspaper headlines: Harry wants "father and brother back"Published54 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Some of Tuesday's papers lead with the Duke of Sussex saying he wants his "father and brother back". The Telegraph reports that in two TV trailers released ahead of his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry accused the Royal Family of "betrayal" and being happy for the himself and Meghan to be seen as villains.Image caption, Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of showing "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" with him and his wife, the Daily Mail reports. However, the duke said he would like to rebuild his relationship with King Charles and the Prince of Wales, the paper notes.Image caption, The Express reports sources as saying the short TV clips, released on Monday, hint the duke is holding King Charles, the late Queen and Prince William responsible for the bitter rift. Prince Harry's comments have come weeks after his attacks on the Royal Family in his Netflix series, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sun says Prince Harry "slated" his family again in two new TV interviews he conducted to promote his book, Spare. The duke has accused his family of being unwilling to fix the rift, the Sun notes.Image caption, Meanwhile, the future of the NHS is on a "knife edge" according to the chair of the British Medical Association, reports the Mirror. The paper says Professor Phil Banfield has called on No 10 to save the health service as it buckles under soaring demand and years of cuts.Image caption, "Pine dining" declares the Star. Top chefs have said people should eat their Christmas tree as part of a health kick, the paper notes.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?