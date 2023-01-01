Newspaper headlines: NHS crisis '500 deaths a week' and PM's 'headache'Published12 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, A stark warning from a senior health official about the impact of NHS delays leads some of Monday's papers. The Mirror reports Dr Adrian Boyle, head of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, says between 300 and 500 people a week could be dying due to emergency care delays. He says A&E waits could be the worst on record this winter and has urged the health secretary to "get a grip on it", the paper notes.Image caption, The Times reports Dr Boyle's warning comes as hospitals struggle with staff shortages and surgery backlogs. The paper also features a picture from London's New Year's Day parade, which came back for the first time since 2020.Image caption, The Daily Express also reports Dr Boyle's comments, and says high numbers of admissions for flu and rising Covid cases have added to the pressures on the NHS.Image caption, "Rishi's triple New Year headache" declares the Daily Mail. The paper lists three exceptional challenges facing the PM - the warning from the nation's top A&E doctor Dr Boyle, official figures showing a record 45,736 migrants crossed the Channel last year and the latest rail strikes due this week. The Mail also features a picture of Prince William and Prince Harry, saying their relationship is "hanging by a thread".Image caption, According to a poll shown exclusively to the i, Conservative voters blame the government for the crisis within the NHS. The paper says 73% of Tory voters say the party's running of the health service was a failure, with just 16% saying it was a success.Image caption, The "gloves are off" for Prince Harry and Prince William, claims the Sun. The paper reports the Duke of Sussex's new book, Spare, will take the brothers' war to a new level and reveal more than his Netflix series did.Image caption, The prime minister has shelved plans for an overhaul of the childcare system that aimed to save parents money and help them get back into work, reports the Telegraph. The paper notes former PM Liz Truss had been looking at increasing free childcare support during her premiership, but Rishi Sunak has postponed it indefinitely.Image caption, "Barking mad" declares the Star. The paper says thousands of new trees are dying because of "shoddy" planting by councils.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?