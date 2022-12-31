Newspaper headlines: Better times ahead, says PM Sunak, and tributes to Pope

Newspaper headlines: Better times ahead, says PM Sunak, and tributes to PopePublished31 December 2022Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "Good times are coming" declares the Sunday Express. The paper reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised "better times ahead" and revealed a new plan to kick start the country's recovery. In the paper, the PM wrote that there was "every reason to believe we will emerge stronger" from the last year of upheaval.By StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Lady Susan Hussey, the senior Buckingham Palace aide who resigned and apologised after she insulted a black British charity boss, will be invited to the King's coronation, the Sunday Mirror reports. The paper says Lady Hussey - who is Prince William's godmother and former confidante of the late Queen - is back in the fold, after she repeatedly asked where Ngozi Fulani was "really from".Image caption, Two nuclear power stations which are crucial to keeping Britain's lights on are at risk of being closed in 2024 as a result of Jeremy Hunt's windfall tax, the Sunday Telegraph reports. EDF, the French owner of the two nuclear plants, said the chancellor's policy will make it harder to keep operating. The paper also features a picture of Pope Benedict who died on Saturday.Image caption, Meanwhile, Labour's long term lead in the opinion polls is at risk from a number of wavering voters, the Sunday Times reports. The paper says research conducted by polling company Focaldata shows undecided voters could return to Conservatives and some red wall seats could be particularly volatile.Image caption, "Patients die before they get a bed" declares the Sunday People. The paper reports that NHS medics are blasting Conservatives for what they call a "Dickensian" crisis in A&E departments.Image caption, The Daily Star leads on its campaign for "wet January". The paper encourages people to forget dry January - a common trend where people quit drinking for the first month of the year - in a bid to support British pubs.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?