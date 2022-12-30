Newspaper headlines: 'King of football' dies and 'no magic wand for pay rises'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage source, EmpicsImage caption, The death of Brazilian footballing icon Pele dominates the images on the front pages of the papers, alongside tributes to his legendary career and unprecedented three men's World Cup victories. The Daily Mirror devotes its whole front page to a picture of him being held aloft after his final tournament triumph in Mexico in 1970, describing him as a "divine genius who made football beautiful".Image caption, The Sun focuses on tributes to the "king of football" from current and former stars of the game. The paper reports that Gary Lineker and current France star Kylian Mbappe were amongst those praising Pele, with the England legend describing him as the "most divine of footballers and joyous of men".Image caption, The Daily Star also devotes nearly its entire front page to Pele, calling him the "greatest footballer ever to lace up a pair of boots". Carrying the iconic picture of him swapping shirts with England Captain Bobby Moore after their clash in Mexico, the paper reports his death came after a "brave battle" with colon cancer following his diagnosis last year.Image caption, Meanwhile, the government expects the cost of strike actions to unions will force them to backdown from their pay demands, The Times reports. It says ongoing industrial action is "thought to be costing unions millions of pounds" in help for members, with a government source telling the paper the bill to unions is unsustainable. But senior union figures criticised the comments, accusing ministers of trying to "sabotage" negotiations and insisting they have enough money to continue walkouts well into next year.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with a story that Defence Minister Ben Wallace has warned there is no "magic wand" to fund what the paper calls "huge" pay rise demands. Mr Wallace also said on Thursday that striking unions must not be permitted to hold the country to ransom, with the paper describing his remarks as the government laying down the law to those threatening a "general strike lasting months".Image caption, Millions of families are "struggling with a growing mountain of personal debt" over the cost of living crisis, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says "startling research" has revealed the standard household has an average of £16,200 in "unsecured debt" like loans, overdrafts and credit card borrowing (but not mortgage costs) - £1,000 more than this time last year. It also notes that this comes at the same time as the UK's tax burden is at its highest level since World War II.Image caption, The i's lead story focuses on the news that more than 1,800 police recruits hired under former prime minister Boris Johnson's pledge to hire 20,000 more officers have resigned. The paper says the 2019 manifesto pledge was "intended to reverse the impact of austerity cuts", but notes that only 15,000 have been recruited so far.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the government is looking at new travel restrictions for Chinese tourists, as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly in the country following the relaxation of its strict pandemic rules. The paper notes testing requirements have already been introduced by the US, Japan, India and Italy, reporting that UK ministers have not ruled out introducing similar rules for people arriving from China.Image caption, Global business' deal making "suffered a record fall" in the final six months of this year as "rising interest rates and economic uncertainty" cooled firms from securing agreements, the Financial Times' lead story reports. Mergers and acquisitions between firms over the period were valued at around $1.4 trillion (£1.2 trillion), $800bn less than over the same period in 2021 - the largest swing since records began in 1980, the paper says.MIND GAMES: Can 22 strangers identify 'The Traitors' to win £120,000?'THE THIEF OF TIME': Why do we procrastinate? Can we blame it on our evolution?