Newspaper headlines: 'King of football' dies and 'no magic wand for pay rises'

Image caption,

Meanwhile, the government expects the cost of strike actions to unions will force them to backdown from their pay demands, The Times reports. It says ongoing industrial action is "thought to be costing unions millions of pounds" in help for members, with a government source telling the paper the bill to unions is unsustainable. But senior union figures criticised the comments, accusing ministers of trying to "sabotage" negotiations and insisting they have enough money to continue walkouts well into next year.