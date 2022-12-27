Newspaper headlines: 'Light of our life' and '£40,000 hit to incomes'Published18 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, Across all of the papers we see photos of beautician Elle Edwards who was shot in the head while out in a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve. "Light of our life" is the headline in the Sun as it carries heart-breaking tributes from the 26-year-old's parents.Image caption, Elle Edwards is also on the front of the Times, but its lead says middle-class couples will be up to £40,000 worse off over the next decade as a result of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plans, citing research from the House of Commons Library. It also notes the fatalities in the US as the country deals with the aftermath of the so-called "cyclone bomb".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says energy companies are sitting on a lot of customers' cash, following an investigation by the paper. It claims some gas and electricity companies are still hiking direct debits despite some customers being in credit. But there is a bit of relief from the doom and gloom of the economy as the paper says people have been enticed out to shop in the Boxing Day sales.Image caption, The i leads on figures from the trade union for junior doctors, the British Medical Association, which has conducted a poll suggesting two in three junior doctors are considering leaving the NHS.Image caption, Continuing with the NHS, the Daily Mail focuses on recruitment and retention. Its lead story says so-called middle-men agencies, which recruit members of locum staff to fill gaps, are charging half a billion pounds a year in fees.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that the BBC spent £7m on creating new logos. In response, a BBC spokesman told the paper the project was "a complete modernisation of all our services, platforms and channels, over a number of years". Elsewhere, Spurs striker and England captain Harry Kane features in the top corner of the paper as it marks the return of the Premier League after fixtures were paused for the World Cup.Image caption, Finally, "blizzard of lizards" is the chirpy headline on the Daily Star, as it leads with a quirky story claiming that the cold blast of weather sweeping parts of the US has led to iguanas falling out of trees.CHRISTMAS NUMBER ONES: Can you beat this festive challenge?HEATING OUR HOMES: Which type of heater is most energy efficient?