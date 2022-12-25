Newspaper headlines: 'King of Hearts' and NHS targets to be axed

Newspaper headlines: 'King of Hearts' and NHS targets to be axedPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, "King of Hearts" is how the Sun describes Britain's first-ever televised address by a king on Christmas Day. The paper is one of many to note the monarch's choice to praise the late Queen, public sector workers, and those who have been helping people struggling to pay their bills.Image caption, The same story leads the front of the Daily Mirror as it picks up on King Charles III's praise for NHS workers and him also expressing concern for those facing soaring bills in the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's front page paints a picture of a king and the Royal Family not out of touch as he namechecks various faiths, public sector workers and those facing the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Princess of Wales catches the eye on the front of the Daily Mail as she leaves Sandringham as the paper praises her choice in style. The paper, like others, notes King Charles III became only the second-ever monarch to deliver a televised Christmas Day message. At the bottom of the front page, the Mail points to a story on the inside touching on the horrific shooting of a woman in a Merseyside pubImage caption, A glowing full-frame image of the Royal Family leaving a service at Sandringham dominates the Daily Express, but the paper's sub-headline doesn't hold back from sugar-coating the discontent among striking workers and those struggling to pay bills.Image caption, An interesting approach in the Times as the paper notes King Charles III's message was recorded the day after the health secretary said the government would not re-open pay negotiations with nurses ahead of their strike. It also picks up on those who were not mentioned in his speech - including Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.Image caption, Moving away from the Royal Family the i leads with a story about a government review of how NHS care in England is administered. The paper says the NHS is being weighed down by "tick box" targets as sources in the story claim the government wants the NHS to be run like a localised school system with more tailored targets.Image caption, A bad dog dominates the front of the star as the paper leads with the story of Fido who caused a house fire in Essex after jumping on a bed and switching on a hairdryer. Essex Fire Service urged people to unplug devices after firefighters worked to tackle the blaze quickly.CHRISTMAS NUMBER ONES: Can you beat this festive challenge?HEATING OUR HOMES: Which type of heater is most energy efficient?