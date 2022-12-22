Newspaper headlines: 'Threat to gender law' and 'stay away' with flu from granny

Newspaper headlines: 'Threat to gender law' and 'stay away' with flu from grannyPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy StaffBBC NewsImage caption, The SNP are on a "collision course" with Westminster after the Scottish devolved government passed a bill to let 16-year-olds in Scotland change gender without a medical diagnosis, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is warning he is considering blocking the bill completely. But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would "vigorously contest" any such move.Image caption, The Guardian writes Westminster has made it clear it would consider a "nuclear option" of blocking the self-identification bill going for royal assent. It comes after the Scottish government called it a "historic day for equality".Image caption, "Stay away from grandparents" if you have a cough or cold this Christmas is the message from the Times. The paper is carrying the warning from health officials amid a surge in winter viruses. Hospital admissions for flu are now at the highest level for five years, the paper writes. NHS bosses say this Christmas could be their "darkest to date" as hospitals come under "enormous pressure" from rising flu, Covid and Strep A cases.Image caption, The i warns the NHS faces the biggest strikes in its history in January and February, with junior doctors set to join nurses and ambulance workers on the picket lines. They will be balloted next month and are widely expected to vote for strike action, the paper says. The head of NHS providers, which represents hospital trusts, tells the i junior doctors going on strike at the same time as nurses and paramedics will be "incredibly hard".Image caption, "Murderer was free to kill" headlines the Telegraph as it reports on "appalling" blunders by the Probation Service in the case of multiple child murderer Damien Bendall. The 32-year-old was given a whole-life sentence for killing three children and his pregnant partner with a hammer in Derbyshire - three months after receiving a suspended sentence for arson. The papers says two probation officers were found to have committed misconduct and a full review of the case will be released next year.Image caption, The FT leads with International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch criticising President Joe Biden's "protectionist" US package of green subsidies over fears it will hit UK-based makers of electric cars. The paper writes Ms Badenoch has written to her US counterpart to protest over the $369bn measure. A bugbear is a subsidy for electric cars only including vehicles mostly made with parts from America or with batteries sourced from countries with a free trade agreement, excluding the EU and UK.Image caption, The Daily Express writes that a spending spree by Britons will give high streets a £2.6bn boost, with 28 million shoppers expected "to be out in force" on Friday and Saturday.Image caption, The Mirror reports security chiefs have ordered a review of the King's safety over fears his Christmas walkabout at Sandringham may be hit by protests. It follows incidents where eggs have been hurled at the monarch, the paper notes. A source tells the Mirror: "This isn't just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse."Image caption, "Your boozer needs you" headlines the Daily Star as it advises drinkers to give Dry January the "swerve" in a bid to support pubs struggling with the cost of living.Image caption, The Sun reports on supposed romance between Strictly Come Dancing professionals.CHRISTMAS NUMBER ONES: Can you beat this festive challenge?HEATING OUR HOMES: Which type of heater is most energy efficient?