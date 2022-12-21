Newspaper headlines: 'Fears for sick' and PM's 'silence' over strike

Image caption,

The Guardian warns the decision by people not to request help during the ambulance strike will leave the "NHS struggling to cope at a time when hospitals would traditionally be scaling back their services for the festive break". One hospital boss told the paper: "After the strike ends, we’ll have [ambulance] crews picking up the people who’ve been at home on the floor for a long time, plus the people who didn’t try to come in on Wednesday because they knew about the strike."