Newspaper headlines: 'You'd better watch out' and 'avoid taking risks'

Image caption,

The Mirror reports Baroness Mone is on holiday in France as the UK government sues a personal protective equipment (PPE) company linked to the Tory peer for £122m plus costs. PPE Medpro, which won contracts after being recommended by Baroness Mone, said it would "rigorously" defend the claim. The peer is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords and says she wants to clear her name amid allegations she benefitted from the contracts. Her lawyers previously said she had no role in PPE Medpro, nor in the process by which contracts were awarded.