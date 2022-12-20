Newspaper headlines: 'You'd better watch out' and 'avoid taking risks'Published5 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "You'd better watch out" headlines the Metro as it leads with a warning from health minister Will Quince amid a strike by ambulance workers on Wednesday. The paper reports Mr Quince encouraged people to avoid "risky activity" such as contact sport or running if it is icy. It comes as 750 troops try to fill the gap left by 10,000 emergency workers, the Metro says.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the warning from health chiefs who say they cannot guarantee patient safety during the strike. It also notes talks on Tuesday between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and ambulance union bosses - to discuss cover for 999 calls during the strike - broke down, with warnings people could die as a result of the dispute. But the boss of Unison union, Christina McAnea, told the paper it was ministers "putting people's lives at risk by refusing to negotiate" a "proper pay rise".Image caption, The i newspaper says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to end the strike deadlock, as NHS chiefs urge him to negotiate as they warn "we have entered dangerous territory". It observes some trusts are booking taxis to transport less urgent cases and eight in 10 paramedic crews could be on strike in some regions.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks: "How will they live with themselves if people die today?" In its comment, the paper writes "all those involved in this strike need to take a long, hard look" and ask if it can be justified.Image caption, The Guardian observes the pay dispute between NHS workers and ministers "looks poised to descend into a bitter and disruptive war of attrition that could go on for months".Image caption, A member of the armed forces being trained how to drive an ambulance covers the front page of the Times. The paper reports union representatives on picket lines will ask striking paramedics if they are willing to attend 999 calls case by case if requested by teams in ambulance control rooms. It adds officials said there had been "some progress" on ensuring 999 cover, but ministers believe it is "not satisfactory" to rely on staff leaving the picket line in time.Image caption, Health Secretary Mr Barclay has written in the Daily Telegraph that ambulance unions "have made a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients" with strikes. He said the lack of clarity about which cases will get a response had made contingency planning "almost impossible". The paper's front page pictures soldiers practising carrying a patient up a flight of stairs.Image caption, "Don't have fun", says the Sun as it also reports the warning over getting injured amid "unions crippling" the NHS.Image caption, Cotton wool balls cover the Daily Star as it suggests people should "pretty much stay at home" to "survive" the ambulance strike. Offering an alternative, it says: "Or we could just give NHS staff a well-deserved pay rise."Image caption, "Xmas post disaster" headlines the Daily Express as it claims six in 10 letters have still not been delivered after almost two weeks. It says its investigation showed just one of 120 first class letters posted by the paper across England arrived at its destination the next working day. It comes as Royal Mail worker strikes continue later this week.Image caption, The Mirror reports Baroness Mone is on holiday in France as the UK government sues a personal protective equipment (PPE) company linked to the Tory peer for £122m plus costs. PPE Medpro, which won contracts after being recommended by Baroness Mone, said it would "rigorously" defend the claim. The peer is taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords and says she wants to clear her name amid allegations she benefitted from the contracts. Her lawyers previously said she had no role in PPE Medpro, nor in the process by which contracts were awarded.THE ULIMATE RECAP: Everything you need to know ahead of the new series of Happy ValleyTHE INFINITE MONKEY CAGE: Could ageing really be cured?