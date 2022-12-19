Newspaper headlines: 'Ambulance strike threatens lives' and 'call a taxi'Published42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Financial Times leads with Health Secretary Steve Barclay holding "crisis talks" with ambulance unions amid warnings industrial action over pay could last six months. The paper says the health secretary will meet three ambulance union bosses to discuss cover for 999 calls during their strike over pay on Wednesday. It adds industrial action by NHS workers poses the "biggest challenge" to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Image caption, "Talk to us Rishi" headlines the Daily Express as the the boss of nurses union Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen calls on the prime minister to personally negotiate a pay deal that she insists "won't break the bank". The strike will involve staff in about a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all health boards in Northern Ireland and all but one in Wales. The action will not affect emergency care, but the action will affect routine services like planned operations.Image caption, "Call a taxi" writes the Sun as it says some patients will be told to get themselves to A&E. It warns "even people who have a heart attack or stroke will not be able to get an ambulance" during Wednesday's walkout.Image caption, The i newspaper writes there will be a postcode lottery on whether ambulances will be available for emergency care.Image caption, "NHS faces meltdown" says the Telegraph. It writes leaked data was showing ambulances were taking an average of 90 minutes to reach heart attack and stroke patients in some parts of the country. Hospitals and ambulance services across the East Midlands, North East, North West and Wales have declared critical incidents.Image caption, The Guardian writes the ambulance strike threatens the lives of 999 patients - according to NHS bosses - with some crews not reaching some patients who call 999 on Wednesday until Thursday or Friday. Hospital bosses tell the paper the strike will leave older people lying on a floor for days with a broken hip getting hypothermia and dying. Only patients at immediate risk of dying, like those who have stopped breathing, will be sent an ambulance during the 24-hour stoppage, with everyone else having to make other arrangements, writes the paper.Image caption, Mr Sunak has told the Daily Mail he will not back down over striking unions' "unreasonable" pay demands. The paper suggests the prime minister indicated he would tolerate months of disruption rather than risk an inflationary wage-price spiral. He says he is "incredibly disappointed" by the industrial action threatening to paralyse key services, "particularly at Christmas, particularly when it impacts people’s health".Image caption, The Times observes pressure on the NHS will be greater than on the busiest days of the year, like New Year's Eve or a heatwave. One anonymous NHS ambulance chief tells the paper: "The best we can hope for is that everyone stays indoors, no one falls over, no one gets ill and no one has a car crash."Image caption, "Condition critical" headlines the Metro as it pictures the health secretary at a hospital bedside of a young girl while her mother confronts him demanding more support for staff under "horrific" pressure. Sarah Pinnington-Auld also told Mr Barclay how a procedure for her daughter was pushed back by five days due to a bed shortage. The health secretary defended the government saying an extra £6.6bn for the NHS over two years was announced in the Autumn Statement.Image caption, "You are working nurses to the bone," writes the Mirror as it too pictures the health secretary being challenged by Ms Pinnington-Auld at King's College Hospital. The mother, who has a child with cystic fibrosis, told the paper his visit to the hospital appeared no more than a photo opportunity. The Mirror accuses Mr Barclay of refusing to resolve the NHS dispute.Image caption, The Daily Star has blunt words for TV star Jeremy Clarkson who said he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt" over a column about the Duchess of Sussex.RACE, POWER AND LOVE: The English: An epic Western drama starring Emily Blunt and Chaske SpencerA GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE: Inside the hunt for the Russian superyachts