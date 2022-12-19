Newspaper headlines: 'Ambulance strike threatens lives' and 'call a taxi'

Image caption,

The Guardian writes the ambulance strike threatens the lives of 999 patients - according to NHS bosses - with some crews not reaching some patients who call 999 on Wednesday until Thursday or Friday. Hospital bosses tell the paper the strike will leave older people lying on a floor for days with a broken hip getting hypothermia and dying. Only patients at immediate risk of dying, like those who have stopped breathing, will be sent an ambulance during the 24-hour stoppage, with everyone else having to make other arrangements, writes the paper.