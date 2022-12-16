Newspaper headlines: 'Harry's jibe' and 'NHS in crisis'Published42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to open pay negotiations with striking nurses. Four Conservative former ministers have pleaded with the prime minister and Health Secretary Steve Barclay to ask the NHS pay review body to reconsider the rise it recommended in February, the paper notes. The paper also looks at tributes paid to the four children who died after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull.Image caption, Ex-chairman Sir Jake Berry is among the senior Tories urging the prime minister to hold fresh talks with nurses and offer a better pay deal, the Daily Express says. Many of Friday's papers look at claims made by Prince Harry in his Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. "Why Harry, why do this to your family?" the Daily Express asks.Image caption, The i says the NHS is facing an operational crisis as all 10 ambulance trusts in England come under "extreme pressure". Elsewhere on the front page, the paper says calls for Dominic Raab, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister, to resign have intensified as bullying claims against him widen.Image caption, And the Telegraph says the NHS is on high alert for a flu outbreak after hospital admissions for the virus jumped more than 40% in a week. The paper says its analysis of NHS data shows rates are more than eight times higher than expected at this time of year.Image caption, The Mirror reports on two nurses who left their picket line to help a man who collapsed on the pavement. In a message to the Conservatives, the paper says: "This is what compassion looks like."Image caption, The Daily Star's main story covers the comments Prince Harry made about Prince William and King Charles in his Netflix docuseries.Image caption, Royal insiders say there may be no way back for the brothers, the Times says. But a source tells the paper Prince Harry spoke warmly of King Charles, suggesting his feelings towards his father could be softening.Image caption, The Daily Mail calls Harry's comments a "savage onslaught" on William and King Charles. The paper's main image is of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arriving for a carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday night.Image caption, The FT leads with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) both raising interest rates by 0.5 percentage points - their highest levels in 14 years. ECB president Christine Lagarde warned the bank had "more ground to cover" than the US Federal Reserve, which imposed an equivalent increase this week.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments