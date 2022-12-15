Newspaper headlines: 'Channel horror' and 'give nurses a deal'Published55 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Thursday's papers lead with the migrant boat that sank after getting into difficulty while crossing the English Channel. The Times says the skipper of a fishing trawler woke in the early hours of Wednesday morning to find migrants clinging to the side of the boat. At least four people died and another four are missing and feared dead, while 39 were rescued from the water, the paper reports.Image caption, "Water is coming in, please help," was the desperate plea people trapped on a sinking boat in the Channel made during a harrowing 22-second call for help, the i reports. The paper says the PM expressed his "deep sorrow" at the tragedy.Image caption, The Sun says the four migrants who died yesterday in the Channel were charged £5,000 each by trafficking gangs.Image caption, A report into how police forces tackle rape cases has exposed "explicit victim blaming" and failings in the criminal justice system, according to the Guardian. The report analyses 80,000 rape reports across five forces, the paper says. Elsewhere, the paper's main image is of a crew on board a fishing vessel helping to rescue the survivors trapped on the boat which sank in the Channel.Image caption, The Mirror's front page lends a message of support to nurses on strike, saying the people of Britain "are with you".Image caption, The Daily Express says the nurses who are striking today have the public's backing. A poll suggests 52% of voters strongly support health care workers, while 27% are opposed, the paper notes.Image caption, The Telegraph leads with a warning from hospital leaders who say that the damage of nurses' strikes will get worse as longer walkouts could affect end-of-life care. Health service chiefs wrote to all NHS trusts yesterday, saying they had "real concerns" about the level of risk to patients, the paper says.Image caption, The FT says the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise its policy rate by half a percentage point is likely to be followed internationally, with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank both set to increase borrowing costs today.Image caption, And the Daily Star says foxes and rodents are making a meal out of undelivered Christmas parcels piling up at Royal Mail depots as postal workers strike over pay.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments