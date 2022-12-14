The papers: The PM's plans for the asylum system, and the latest on the strikes

The papers: The PM's plans for the asylum system, and the latest on the strikesPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Mail splashes with an exclusive interview with Rishi Sunak. The PM told the paper the asylum system is "not fair, not right and it needs to be fixed". He plans change the law to prevent migrants claiming asylum and said those arriving in the UK illegally would be "swiftly detained" and sent back, the paper says. Several of today's papers showcase William and Kate's Christmas card, which the Mail says will cheer us all up.Image caption, And writing in the Telegraph, the PM promised to deliver legislation early next year that will make it "unambiguously clear" that anyone coming to the UK illegally will have no right to remain here. The paper also says rats and foxes have been seen amongst parcels and letters that have been left outside the Royal Mail's Bristol depot.Image caption, But the i reports Sunak is facing backlash from MPs over plans to house asylum seekers in Pontins holiday parks. One local Tory MP says the policy is "not appropriate", the paper notes.Image caption, "Can we have our country back, please" asks the Daily Express. The paper says the PM has urged unions to "find a way through" as he warned that strike action would make "an enormous negative difference to people's lives."Image caption, The Sun says the PM has urged RMT boss Mick Lynch to cancel the rail strikes after it emerged workers are losing up to £5,000 over the walkouts.Image caption, The Times says patients' lives could be at risk during the nurses' strike tomorrow as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has not committed to fully staffing services such as A&E, mental health care and some cancer services. Dame Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, has written to Pat Cullen, the RCN's general secretary, to say that many nursing leaders feel let down by the union, the paper reports.Image caption, The nurses' strike is also dominating the Mirror's front page. The paper reports that RCN boss Pat Cullen has pleaded for the public to support the strike action, saying staff had been backed into a corner over the government's refusal to boost pay.Image caption, The FT says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned No 10 against going too far with its programme to deregulate the City. Elsewhere, the paper reports that Qatar offered EU lawmakers World Cup tickets and free trips in a bid to persuade them to soften their criticism of its treatment of migrant workers. The paper's main image is of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX boss facing fraud charges.Image caption, The health service is at breaking point, according to a special report from the Guardian, which spent 33 hours inside the NHS.Image caption, The Daily Star's main story is about a border collie that crashed its owner's car after jumping into the driver's seat and knocking the handbrake off. "Just another totally normal day in Britain", the paper quips.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments