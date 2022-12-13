Newspaper headlines: Strikes, ice tragedy, and Harry and Meghan latest

Newspaper headlines: Strikes, ice tragedy, and Harry and Meghan latestPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of the front pages carry stories about the upcoming wave of strikes, and the action being taken to reduce their impact. The i reports that NHS England plans to 'block book' taxis during strike action by paramedics later this month. It says cabs will replace ambulances for many patients in need of non-critical care.Image caption, The Telegraph also reports that the government is looking at plans to use taxis to take patients to hospital during the ambulance worker strikes. Will Quince, a health minister, told MPs it was likely that the most urgent calls would be responded to with an ambulance, the paper says. The paper also looks at an immigration deal PM Rishi Sunak has struck with Albania, which is expected to be announced later.Image caption, On nurses' strikes, the Times says thousands of patients will be told their hospital appointments and operations are being cancelled after talks to avert action broke down. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government would not reopen pay negotiations, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the heavy snow and ice that brought Britain to a stand-still on Monday. The paper says travel disruption will continue as the first of two rail strikes begin on Tuesday.Image caption, The deaths of three children who were pulled from an icy lake near Solihull leads several of Tuesday's papers. The Sun says one of the children, a 10-year-old boy, lost his life trying to save three others on Sunday. A six-year-old was critical last night, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Express also leads on the incident in Solihull. The paper, like several others, also carries commentary from Prince Harry in the latest trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix.Image caption, Tributes to the three children who died lead the front page of the Mirror. The paper also reports on the release of the new trailer for Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series.Image caption, The Guardian leads with a government-commissioned report which has concluded a "decade of neglect" by successive Conservative administrations has weakened the NHS. The health service has been left with too little equipment and too few staff, the report found. The paper's main image is of firefighters paying respects near the scene of the lake tragedy in Solihull.Image caption, Britons are being asked to reduce their energy consumption in what the Daily Star is calling "Operation Brass Monkeys".Image caption, The FT says Microsoft will buy a £1.5bn stake in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as part of a 10-year partnership. LSEG said the tie-up would "meaningfully" increase its revenue growth over time, the paper notes.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments