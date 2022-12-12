Newspaper headlines: 'Lake horror' and troops to act as 'strike breakers'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Metro focuses on the "race to save ice lake horror victims". Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. Emergency services used boats, a helicopter and a drone in their search at Babbs Mill Lake, the paper says.Image caption, Rescuers on the water at night are pictured on the front page of the Mirror. A witness tells the paper two youngsters fell into the lake, before at least three others tried to rescue them. "Soon they were all in trouble," the woman adds.Image caption, "Lake horror", reads the Daily Express's headline. It reports the victims were taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrests when the ice gave way at the freezing lake.Image caption, The Telegraph says members of the public jumped into the lake at Babbs Mill nature reserve to rescue the children. The paper notes the incident comes as the country faces temperatures as low as -10C in the next few days.Image caption, "Horror on the frozen lake", reads the headline on the Daily Mail's lead story. Witnesses told the paper a dogwalker screamed at the children to get off the ice moments before it gave way.Image caption, The Guardian leads on a Cobra meeting to discuss contingency plans to use the armed services to cover striking workers - amid warnings from military sources and retired senior officers about the impact on the morale of troops. One military source tells the paper: "Bad government planning equals soldiers missing Xmas."Image caption, The Times writes that 750 members of the armed forces will be drafted in to drive ambulances amid "mounting concern patients will be put at risk" by strikes. It says the Department of Health and Social Care has made a formal request for military support, with a five-day ambulance training programme. But it notes the NHS is concerned the support of the armed forces will only have a "marginal" impact.Image caption, The Financial Times adds the Cobra meeting will also look at the use of military personnel and civil servants at Border Force checkpoints at airports. It says they are being trained to take over the checks when staff walk out in a dispute over pay on 23 December.Image caption, Players and fans "begged" England manager Gareth Southgate to stay on following his team's exit in the World Cup, the Sun reports. It comes after Southgate said he would "reflect and review" his position.Image caption, "Kit's coming home" headlines the Daily Star as it pictures one lucky stray cat in Qatar who is set for a new life in England after melting the hearts of footballers John Stones and Kyle Walker. The paper writes the duo befriended Dave the cat at the team's hotel. Now the feline is heading for quarantine before he is flown to the UK to be rehomed.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments