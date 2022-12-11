Newspaper headlines: 'Lion hearts broken' after England World Cup loss

Newspaper headlines: 'Lion hearts broken' after England World Cup lossPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "World cup agony for England" writes the Mirror as it pictures a devastated England captain Harry Kane who failed to equalise when he missed a penalty in their quarter-final World Cup match against France. The final score was 2-1.Image caption, "It's all over for England" headlines the Sunday Times which features an image of Kane shooting over the crossbar from the penalty spot. The paper writes: "It is impossible to shake that nagging sense that England are never quite good enough when it matters."Image caption, "Harry's Pain" is the Sun on Sunday's take following his penalty miss. It writes England manager Gareth Southgate consoled "gutted Kane as millions watching back home shared the agony".Image caption, The Observer reports health unions the Royal College of Nursing and Unison have offered to suspend strikes "that threaten to cripple the NHS" over the Christmas period if ministers agree to enter "serious discussions" over pay. The paper has been told unions would seriously consider deals similar to those struck in Scotland, where NHS walkouts were scrapped after workers were offered 5% and 11% pay rises depending on grade by the Scottish government.Image caption, The Daily Express says union chiefs have been warned strikes could cost the UK economy £4bn, as well as ruining Labour's chances of re-election. It reports senior party figures fear mass walkouts could turn voters against Labour.Image caption, "Labour vows war on health union" the Sunday Telegraph writes. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has told the Telegraph the NHS needs to "reform or die" and he would not hesitate to take on unions holding back the cause of patients. He said: "If anyone in the NHS thinks that they can demand more investment without demonstrating better standards for patients, they've got another thing coming."'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketCUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments