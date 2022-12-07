Newspaper headlines: 'Christmas general strike' and 'Hancock forced out'Published37 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The announcement that Border Force staff will be striking for eight days over Christmas leads some of Thursday's papers. The festive season is in "chaos" says the Daily Mail as the paper reports the move leaves the country facing a general strike in all but name.Image caption, Hundreds of thousands of passengers will have their plans over Christmas and the new year ruined due to border staff walk-outs, reports the Times. The papers says up to 30% of flights on strike days might be cancelled and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to introduce "tough" laws to try and tackle industrial action.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says senior military figures have told ministers that soldiers should not have to miss Christmas to cover striking workers who earn more than them. The government is planning to rely on military staff to stand in for Border Force Officers and maybe ambulance drivers and firefighters. However, the paper has been told the military believes it is "not right".Image caption, "Hancock: Get me out of here" declares the Daily Mirror as it reports Matt Hancock has promised to quit government at the next general election. The paper says the ex-health secretary has his eye on TV fame and said: "There are exciting possibilities ahead."Image caption, The i says the former health secretary was "forced out" after a revolt by Tory leaders in his constituency of Suffolk. The MP's local Conservative association told the party's chief whip Mr Hancock was "not fit to represent this constituency" following his stint in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Image caption, Meanwhile, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has ignored climate warnings amid his decision to approve the building of Britain's first new coalmine for three decades, the Guardian reports. The paper says the mine, to be built in Cumbria, will provide 500 new jobs. However, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said the development was "no solution to the energy crisis".Image caption, Prince Harry and Meghan have been accused of betraying the trust of the late Queen, the Daily Express reports. It says royal sources claim the couple has broken an agreement they made in January 2020 in which they pledged that "everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty".Image caption, A plot to storm Germany's parliament and overthrow the government has been thwarted, reports the Metro. The paper says some 25 people were arrested including an aristocrat known as Prince Heinrich XIII who was apparently being lined up to be the new leader.Image caption, China has announced relaxations to its zero-Covid restrictions including allowing home quarantine as more evidence emerged of the economic damage from controls during the pandemic, the Financial Times reports. The paper says the new measures, outlined on Wednesday by China's cabinet, were foreshadowed by a meeting of the Communist Party that emphasised the importance of stabilising the economy rather than the battle against coronavirus.Image caption, The Daily Star is looking ahead to England's World Cup showdown with France. The paper has good luck wishes for Kyle Walker - he will be marking French star Kylian Mbappe.Image caption, The Sun says Kylian Mbappe, a teenager from Leicester, has said he is supporting England in their next World Cup match. Like many other papers, the Sun has also featured a picture of the Duchess of Sussex from an awards gala she attended in New York on Tuesday.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketTOKYO VICE: In Tokyo's neon-soaked underbelly, a journalist dares to enter the world of the yakuza