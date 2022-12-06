Newspaper headlines: 'Ambulance unlikely if you fall' and 'Mone alone'Published49 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The impacts of the upcoming strike by ambulance staff lead some of Wednesday's papers. Elderly people who fall at home are facing being left without an ambulance when paramedics and 999 callers walk out later this month, reports the Telegraph. NHS sources have warned this type of injury would not be included in "life and limb" cover which unions have said would be provided during any industrial action, the paper says.Image caption, The Times says ambulance bosses will plead with unions to protect heart attack and stroke patients amid fears they could suffer as workers plan to go on strike. There is still no agreement over emergencies that could pose a risk to life if not treated quickly and ministers are considering whether the army needs to be called in, the paper reports.Image caption, Ambulance workers planning to strike this month have been warned they will "put lives at risk", reports the Daily Express. The paper says government insiders have urged unions to "think again" and says the dispute would hit vulnerable patients such as elderly people who have fallen.Image caption, "Mone alone" declares the Metro as it reports that Tory peer Michelle Mone has been abandoned by her party over claims she benefitted from a government Covid contract. The paper says the lingerie tycoon is facing a Lords standards inquiry and announced a leave of absence from the chamber on Tuesday.Image caption, The Guardian reports Michelle Mone also lobbied ministers for a second firm that was a secret entity of her husband's family office. The Tory peer lobbied on behalf of LFI Diagnostics in an attempt to secure government Covid contracts, the paper says.Image caption, The prime minister is under pressure to accelerate anti-strike legislation from Tory MPs as "industrial action surges", reports the Financial Times. The paper says Britain is facing the largest wave of industrial action since the tail-end of Margaret Thatcher's reign as PM and unions have accused ministers of wrecking deals.Image caption, Unions are giving the Labour Party millions of pounds in donations as industrial action continues, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says data released by the Electoral Commission revealed unions, such as Unite and the GMB, gave Labour £1.6m in the third quarter of 2022.Image caption, The i says the government might need to buy more antibiotics to tackle Strep A amid fears the current supplies are not enough for widespread use. This comes from a Whitehall source, but the Department of Health has said it is confident there are currently no supply issues with the drug amoxicillin, the paper says.Image caption, "Strep A took away my princess" declares the Daily Mirror. The paper says the father of Stella-Lily McCorkindale, five, who died in intensive care said his daughter "touched all their hearts on the ICU ward". Heath chiefs also asked all the victim's classmates to go on antibiotics as a precaution, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sun leads with the story that French superstar Kylian Mbappe was secretly a Three Lions supporter. The 23-year-old also missed training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's match, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Star reports snow is on the way as freezing conditions from the Arctic are threatening to carpet the country. Featuring a picture of Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, the paper says it is time for big coats.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketTOKYO VICE: In Tokyo's neon-soaked underbelly, a journalist dares to enter the world of the yakuza