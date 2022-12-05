Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Sussexes'' and PM 'abandons' housing gaols

Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Sussexes'' and PM 'abandons' housing gaolsPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Reaction to the latest trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix leads some of Tuesday's papers. "Fury at Sussexes'" declares the Daily Mail, reporting that claims made in the new clip sparked a furious flashback. The trailer showed Prince Harry alleging leaks and planted stories had backed up the Royal Family hierarchy, the paper notes.Image caption, The Duke of Sussex has declared an "all-out war" on the Royal Family in the trailer - saying they played a "dirty game", notes the Daily Express. The paper also says footage of photographers chasing a car in the clip, used to illustrate the couple's claims about press behaviour, was actually from a different occasion. It says Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's lawyer, was in the vehicle in the video clip.Image caption, In the trailer Prince Harry says "we know the full truth", notes the Sun. Referencing the scenes in Prince Harry and Meghan's new trailer of a car being chased by the press, the paper reports it is of Katie Price outside court.Image caption, "Get the popcorn in folks" declares the Daily Star as it encourages readers to cancel their plans on Thursday ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary being released. It says the couple will be trashing the Royal Family - coining it "Netflix kerfuffle II".Image caption, The prime minister will back down on compulsory housebuilding targets as he faces pressure from backbench Tory MPs, the Guardian reports. The paper says the move will prompt criticism that Rishi Sunak is putting party unity over the national interest and that he is too weak to take on unruly Conservative rebels.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the PM abandoned his housing target after 60 Tory MPs threatened to vote against his Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill. It is also understood that Mr Sunak is poised to relax a ban on onshore wind farms after MPs, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, demanded it be lifted, the paper notes.Image caption, Millions of patients were not able to book a doctors' appointment when they tried in October, the Times says analysis has suggested. Another two million faced a wait of more than a month to see their GP, it adds. Campaigners also told the paper that problems with access to GPs would drive people to accident and emergency departments and increase pressure on hospitals.Image caption, Penicillin or alternative antibiotics could be given to all children in primary schools where there has been a case of Strep A, the i reports. The paper says entire groups can be treated, as a preventative measure, even if the children are not showing any symptoms.Image caption, A traffic jam of oil tankers has built up in Turkish waters, the Financial Times reports. The paper says about 19 crude oil vessels were waiting to cross on Monday after a "price cap" was imposed on Russian oil by western powers. There is also a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has been named as the "FT person of the year".Image caption, The Metro reports on a "ghost train" ticket scandal saying rail firms are using loopholes to axe thousands of services without officially recording them. This comes after travellers were sold tickets for the cancelled trains, the paper notes. It says the Office of Road and Rail has admitted 314,000 services were dropped in the year to 15 October.Image caption, England's football captain Harry Kane has been trying to calm fears within the squad after players were shaken up by Raheem Sterling returning to the UK, the Daily Mirror reports. The Chelsea winger returned to his family after his home was burgled on Sunday. A source said Kane sees it as "his job to keep morale up", the paper notes.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing marketTOKYO VICE: In Tokyo's neon-soaked underbelly, a journalist dares to enter the world of the yakuza