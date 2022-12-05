Newspaper headlines: 'Three Lions roar' and Sterling raid 'terror'

Image caption,

Photographs of England footballers celebrating their 3-0 win against Senegal at the World Cup feature across Monday's front pages. The i newspaper is among several to carry an image of Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Away from the football, the i leads with an exclusive on energy firms targeting the homes of customers in fuel poverty. It says companies are using contentious "utility warrants" so they can force entry into the homes of struggling customers.