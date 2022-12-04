Newspaper headlines: 'Match of the pray' and Prince William warning

Newspaper headlines: 'Match of the pray' and Prince William warningPublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Sunday's front pages look ahead to England's "crunch" match against Senegal in the World Cup - with the Sunday Mirror featuring a photograph of captain Harry Kane making prayer hands during training. It also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, which will be released next week, is "utterly explosive".Image caption, The Sunday People declares "Yes We Kane" ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Senegal. It features a photo of top England goalscorers Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and captain Harry Kane proudly flying the England flag.Image caption, BBC sporting pundit Gary Lineker takes centre stage on the Daily Star Sunday. Never one to shy away from a looming cut-out, the newspaper has asked readers to give Mr Lineker's ears "a rub for good luck" ahead of the England vs Senegal match later. "Come on England", says its headline.Image caption, England's top World Cup goalscorers Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are pride of place at the top of the Sun on Sunday's front page. The newspaper reports England manager Gareth Southgate has pledged to win the game for fans at home. Its lead story reports that Prince Harry allegedly made a controversial comment about the British public needing to "learn a lesson" before his Oprah Winfrey TV interview about his decision to move away from being a working member of the royal family.Image caption, The Sunday Express reports that the Prince of Wales has issued a "warning shot" to Prince Harry. The paper says he "is poised to challenge" his brother if his upcoming Netflix series attacks the royal family. It adds that palace officials are "gearing up to mount a briefing war" ahead of the show's release next week.Image caption, Pharmacies could be drafted in to help during this month's nurses strike, the Sunday Telegraph reports. Ahead of the upcoming two-day walkout - the first ever national strike in the profession's history - chemists could be given permission to diagnose patients with minor conditions and prescribe antibiotics, the paper says.Image caption, The Observer reports ministers were "under intense pressure" to open new pay talks with unions to avert the impending NHS strikes. It reports that union leaders are "furious" that Health Secretary Steve Barclay is refusing to discuss improving its pay offer for workers, which is currently capped at 3%.xxxImage caption, "Panicking Tories plan tough new laws on asylum," the Sunday Times reports. It says a new law to curb migration to the UK could be introduced by the government before Christmas.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.CHRISTMAS DINNER HACKS: Tips to help you reduce your energy spendEXPLORING EXTINCTION: Will humans ever go extinct?