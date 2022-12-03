Newspaper headlines: Strep A warnings and Matt Hancock diaries

Image caption,

Russia has "quietly amassed" a fleet of 100 ageing oil tankers to work around western restrictions on its oil sales following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reports. As an EU ban on Russia's seaborne imports comes into effect on Monday, Mr Putin is said to be looking to use its new fleet to supply the likes of India, China and Turkey, who have not imposed sanctions. It also reports that Sajid Javid is eyeing up a role with investment house Pimco once he steps down as an MP at the next general election.