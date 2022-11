Image caption,

The Financial Times also features the latest on the crackdown against protesters in China on its front page. But it leads with reports the European Central Bank (ECB) is not done with raising interest rates despite signs that inflation is easing, according to comments made by its president Christine Lagarde. That is despite a sharp fall in European wholesale energy prices, combined with an easing of supply chain bottlenecks, encouraging hopes that eurozone inflation is slowing, the paper says. But Lagarde says inflation "still has a way to go" - her comments indicating that the ECB is not ready to slow interest rate rises, the paper reports.