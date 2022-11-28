Newspaper headlines: China rocked by protests and Hancock out of jungle

Newspaper headlines: China rocked by protests and Hancock out of junglePublished22 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Leading several of Monday's papers is the growing discontent in China as protesters clash with police over the country's strict zero-Covid policies. The Financial Times reports that, in the financial hub of Shanghai on Sunday, police struggled to disperse large crowds which had gathered, and anti-government slogans were shouted during the second day of disorder. The FT notes that the backlash poses one of the most explicit challenges to the ruling Chinese Communist party's authority in decades.Image caption, Metro dubs it: "The Great Brawl of China" on its front page. The latest unrest follows a protest in the north-western city of Urumqi, where 10 people died in a tower block fire. Protesters have blamed lockdown rules for hampering rescue efforts, but authorities deny this. The paper describes the police crackdown on dissidents, reporting that pepper spray and police batons have been used to quell gatherings.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Beijing is facing "unprecedented disobedience" as demonstrations spread, with protesters calling for President Xi Jinping to resign. Hundreds have taken to the streets of major cities, and there are calls for a regime change, the paper adds. Separately, the paper carries a report which says more than 2,000 NHS trust managers are earning six-figure salaries. It comes as nurses prepare to strike in what is set to be their biggest walkout in NHS history over a pay dispute with the government.Image caption, The Times says that military personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans to cope with the walkouts. In addition to the planned nurses strike, ambulance drivers, paramedics, cleaners and porters are among those who could walkout over the coming months. The paper reports that health and defence officials are drawing up plans for the government to help keep the NHS functioning.Image caption, The Guardian's lead story centres on "the price of Brexit". According to the paper, the NHS's acute shortage of doctors has been made worse by Brexit, with more than 4,000 European doctors choosing not to work in the UK. Four major specialities - anaesthetics, children, psychiatry and heart and lung treatment - have been left with longstanding doctor shortages, it adds.Image caption, The Daily Express carries a much more optimistic headline, outlining what it calls Rishi Sunak's "radical new plan to boost NHS and save lives". According to the paper, the prime minister has promised a lifesaving shake-up of the health service, inspired by the Covid jabs taskforce.Image caption, "Sunak losing control as Tory rebellions grow" is the headline on the front of the i, as the paper reports that the prime minister is facing mounting pressure on multiple fronts. The PM is due to make decisions on issues such as energy, housing, policing and transport, the paper says, adding that it is understood that Mr Sunak is considering U-turning on his promise to ban onshore wind. Former Chancellor George Osborne has warned that the government is "not in control" of events, the i adds.Image caption, A few papers cover Matt Hancock's time in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The former health secretary left the jungle on Sunday after finishing third. "Now get him out of here" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, signalling to the Houses of Parliament. The paper reports that there are calls for him to quit politics when he returns home, with the MP facing criticism for leaving his day job to take part in the ITV show.Image caption, According to the Sun, there have been secret talks to get Mr Hancock out of politics and into showbiz. The paper claims there have been talks between Mr Hancock's partner and a top publicist to map out his future after the show.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Labour is facing accusations that it is trying to price families out of private schools. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to scrap the charitable status of private schools - a move Conservative MPs have called a "spite measure" which they claim would pile pressure on the state sector.Image caption, And the Daily Star has a very chilly-looking front page as the paper warns that it's time to wrap up warm as "the Beast from the East is to blast in from Russia".BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.