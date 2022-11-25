Newspaper headlines: 'Student visa crackdown' and record migrant levels

Newspaper headlines: 'Student visa crackdown' and record migrant levelsPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories feature on Friday's front pages. The Times reports that international students are "expected to be the main targets" of efforts to reduce immigration after it emerged that net migration hit a record 504,000 in the year to June. The paper says foreign students may be barred from coming to the UK unless they win a place at a top university.Image caption, The "student visa crackdown" is set to spark a major row among members of the Cabinet, according to the i. The paper says the Treasury is concerned the plans could harm the economy, and that the move is also opposed by the Foreign Office and the Department for Education, but that Home Secretary Suella Braverman is "determined to act" to bring migration down.Image caption, The Daily Express says the record level of migration was three times that of the previous year, with numbers having risen sharply as restrictions on travel were lifted following the pandemic. The paper says Ms Braverman wants to "restore confidence in the migration system" and tackle "dangerous and illegal" Channel crossings.Image caption, MPs have demanded an inquiry into the way government contracts were awarded to PPE suppliers during the pandemic, following allegations surrounding a Conservative peer, the Guardian reports.Image caption, The Mirror reports that Royal Mail has paid out £1.9bn to shareholders since it was privatised in 2013, but still refuses to give staff a "decent pay rise". The paper calls the situation a "first class disgrace".Image caption, Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have both joined a Tory rebellion demanding an end to the ban on new onshore wind farms, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the rebels want to see the ban lifted as part of measures to tackle the energy crisis, but calls Mr Johnson and Ms Truss's decision to join them a "challenge to [Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak's authority".Image caption, The Mail leads with a vote by GPs to limited their working hours to between 9am and 5pm, a change which the paper says could mean services are cut by 2.5 hours a day. It adds that the vote follows the publication of "alarming" new data showing a dramatic recent fall in the number of GP appointments being held in person.Image caption, England fans are expected to drink 30 million pints while watching the team play the United States on Friday evening. It says that pubs still struggling after the pandemic are set to be packed for the match, and that the event will give the economy a £300m boost.Image caption, The Star reports that fans are expected to "slope off a few hours early" from work to watch the game. The headline reads: "Bunk-off Friday!"Image caption, In an interview with the Financial Times, Ukraine's President Zelensky has vowed that Russian attempts to destroy his country's energy infrastructure will not weaken its resolve to resist the invasion and regain all occupied territory. "This is a war about strength, about resilience," he said.Image caption, And the Sun reports that David Walliams has stepped down as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. It comes after the comedian was forced to apologise after a leaked transcript showed him making insulting comments about contestants on the show. A source has told the paper Mr Walliams feels that it is "time to move on".DATING DISASTERS: Audience members compete over terrible dating experiencesLIVING LONGER: Brian Cox and Robin Ince discover whether ageing could really be cured?