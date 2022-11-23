Newspaper headlines: 'Xmas strike chaos' and Qatar's 'war on equality'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of Wednesday's papers lead with the news that the RMT rail union is to stage a series of strikes before and after Christmas. Metro carries a picture of union boss Mick Lynch besides the headline "Mick Grinch", and says the impact on the rail network will be made worse by an overtime ban and engineering works scheduled for the same period.Image caption, The Mail takes an even less sympathetic view of the announcement, urging ministers to "get a grip" on the issue and asking when the government will "rein in the unions intent on Christmas chaos". The paper reports that businesses in the hospitality sector have warned the strikes will cost them millions at what is normally one of the most lucrative times of the year.Image caption, Britain faces a "nightmare before Christmas", according to the Express. It says the RMT's announcement has "piled further misery" on top of strikes by civil servants, HGV drivers, postal workers, nurses, and security staff already planned over the next two months.Image caption, The i reports that a rebellion of almost 50 Tory MPs has forced Rishi Sunak to scrap plans to introduce mandatory local housebuilding targets for councils. The paper says the episode was the first parliamentary test of the prime minister's leadership and that the "early defeat shows [the] scale of Sunak's task to manage warring Tories".Image caption, The new head of the Royal College of GPs has warned that sick people are refusing notes from their doctor because they cannot afford to miss work, the Guardian reports. The paper quotes Dr Kamila Hawthorne saying that greater numbers of patients are experiencing asthma attacks because they cannot heat their homes, as well as mental health issues brought on by the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Telegraph reports that menopausal women working in the NHS are to be allowed to work from home under new guidance. Writing for the paper, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard says female health workers should not have to "silently suffer" and encourages other employers to follow suit.Image caption, Another health story leads the Times, which reports that demand for NHS clinics treating gambling addictions has risen by 42% in the last year. The paper says clinics have been full of "young men in football shirts" who have fallen foul of "predatory tactics" by betting firms, and that doctors have warned the increase means the health service is "picking up the tab" of the online betting industry.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that a US court has heard Sam Bankman-Fried, head of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, ran the firm like a "personal fiefdom" and spent "substantial amounts of money" on things not related to the business. The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this month following a liquidity crisis. A lawyer told the court that the collapse had "allowed everyone for the first time to see under the covers and recognise the emperor had no clothes".Image caption, World Cup host Qatar is accused of waging a "war on equality" on the front page of the Mirror. The paper reports that Fifa subjected the England team to "extreme blackmail" to stop captain Harry Kane wearing a One Love armband in support of LGBT rights for the side's opening game against Iran on Monday.Image caption, The Star's front page depicts Argentina fans looking despondent following the team's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The paper says the "hand of God was at work" during the game.Image caption, And the Sun carries a picture of "heroic" doctor Freda Newlands, who on Tuesday was honoured at the paper's Who Cares Wins awards for her lifesaving work in Ukraine, and who was presented with the award by the then-prince of Wales at a surprise reception the day before the death of the Queen.PANORAMA INVESTIGATES: Why is food so expensive?MY SOUTH AFRICA: Oti Mabuse returns to her childhood home to revisit the places that inspired her