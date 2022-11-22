Newspaper headlines: Lions 'bare teeth' and Starmer's migration policy

Newspaper headlines: Lions 'bare teeth' and Starmer's migration policyPublished43 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Pictures of the England football team, who beat Iran 6-2 in their opening game of the World Cup on Monday, dominate the front pages. The Sun features a full-page photo of 19-year-old "wonderkid" Jude Bellingham, who scored the first goal and, the paper says, "inspired England's best ever World Cup start".Image caption, The result was marred by Fifa's decision to ban players from wearing the OneLove armband in support of LBGT rights, says the Mirror. England's Harry Kane was one of several European team captains who announced ahead of the tournament that they planned to wear the bands. The paper says Fifa's ruling "shows the true face of the Qatar regime".Image caption, The Metro draws a contrast between Kane's decision to respect Fifa's ruling and the courage of the Iranian team, who declined to sing their own national anthem in solidarity with ongoing protests in their home country over human rights violations. The headline reads: "Bravery of lions".Image caption, EU officials have said the UK government is guilty of "wishful thinking" if it hopes to secure better trading arrangements with Europe without adopting laws like freedom of movement, according to the i. It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to deny reports he was considering pursuing a Swiss-style deal with the bloc, which would see the UK adopt some EU rules in return for closer ties.Image caption, The Telegraph says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday to call for Britain to end its economic dependence on immigration. The paper says the comments will be "seen as an attempt to quash any suggestion" that Sir Keir would emulate the looser immigration policy pursued by the last Labour government and "convince voters that he is reconciled to Britain's future outside of the European Union".Image caption, The Guardian reports that Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is facing fresh questions over his behaviour during a previous stint as justice secretary. It comes as Mr Raab, who has served in a number of cabinet roles, faces an independent investigation over two formal complaints of bullying made against him. He has denied the allegations.Image caption, The Mail reports that MPs have for the first time been told they can host Christmas parties at taxpayers' expense. The paper says new rules by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority say MPs can claim for refreshments and even decorations, though forbid them from spending public money on alcohol. It says the rules have sparked outrage given the ongoing cost of living crisis.Image caption, Tailor-made treatments could see the numbers of years people diagnosed with advanced cancers are expected to survive double within a decade, the Times reports. The paper says the treatments aim to force cancers to go "extinct" by disrupting the ecosystem they rely on inside the body.Image caption, And the Financial Times reports that senior executives at media giant Disney led an "insurrection" against chief executive Bob Chapek that led to him being ousted and his predecessor, Bob Iger, being reappointed to the role. The paper says Mr Chapek lost the confidence of other senior executives during a tumultuous 33-month tenure and that confidence in Mr Iger among investors saw Disney shares rally by as much as 10% on Monday.WONDERFUL ONE POTS: Save on washing up with these delicious recipesFRIENDS WILL BE FRIENDS: How a crate of beer brought Ore Oduba and Adam Wood together